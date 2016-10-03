Grown Woman Throws a Toddler-esque Tantrum After Being Told She Needs To Wear a Mask in Costco



No matter how much evidence there is that masks are actually helping slow the spread of the coronavirus, there are still people who refuse to use one.

To me, it makes no sense. The small inconvenience of popping a mask on my face to take a trip the grocery store is small when compared to getting myself or others very, very sick.

One person who might disagree with me is an anonymous woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, who has since been dubbed "Costco Karen" after she threw a temper tantrum when a staff member asked her to wear a mask in the store.