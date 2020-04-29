Dad With Superhero Reflexes Makes Incredible Save Seconds After Youngest Flips Out of Her Crib

Graham was fresh off a long shift as a truck driver when his youngest daughter decided to try her hand at acrobatics.

Speaking with CafeMom, the dad tells us that typically his wife, Kamilla, handles mornings -- but on July 14, 2019, he decided to spend a little quality time with Amelia and his older daughter, 5-year-old Ava.

"Our oldest daughter used to keep [Kamilla] company and would be eyes and ears while my wife gets ready for work and gets our middle child [3-year-old Simone] ready as well," he says.

"I was working as an unloading truck driver for Mclane food service," he adds, telling us that on that day he worked an all-nighter. "So [at the time] I’m probably super exhausted."

But no matter how tired he was from working a shift, he would at least try to spend some time with his daughters in the morning -- "then I’m usually down for the count."