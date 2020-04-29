Dad With Superhero Reflexes Makes Incredible Save Seconds After Youngest Flips Out of Her Crib

Curtis Graham
A dad of three from Philadelphia has gone viral for making an all-time, incredible catch. Curtis Graham was spending the morning with two of his daughters when he caught sight of something out of the corner of his eye. His then 2-year-old, Amelia, spun over the top bar of her crib, and just as she was about to land smack on the ground, Graham leapt from his chair and managed to catch the girl before she hit the ground. Miraculously, Graham caught entire thing on camera -- and the footage is just more evidence that dads really are superheroes at the exact moment we need them to be.
Graham was fresh off a long shift as a truck driver when his youngest daughter decided to try her hand at acrobatics.
All the dad wanted was to get in a little quality time.
It all happened in a matter of seconds.
Graham says he could see Amelia spin forward and release -- she flipped over the bar and down. And his dad instincts immediately took over.
"I instinctively sprung with as much force as I could generate," he says, "and knew this was going to be a catch I was going to have to lay out for and get under, so that’s what I did."
Graham managed to catch his daughter seconds before she hit the ground.
"When I took in what had all just happened, she was in my arms as I was flat on my back," he continues. "I raised my head up, looked at her, shook my head back and forth, and, relieved, let my head bounce back to the floor. Just saying to myself it’s never ending with these babies. You really have to be a superhero to protect them all the time."
Luckily, little Amelia was totally fine after the ordeal.
He couldn't even explain what happened to his wife.
Graham posted the video onto his social media page, where it has since spread like wildfire.
Graham says he hopes his video can be an important reminder to other parents to pay attention -- even when it seems like your kids are safe.
No matter what kind of antics your kids put you through, stay lighthearted, he advises.
