Dad Accidentally Smashes Pregnant Mom in the Face With a Bat During a Gender Reveal Gone Wrong

Many people in the comments agreed: These people do not know how to play baseball.

"Two things wrong here," one person wrote in the comments. "Don't swing a bat with people around you ... and never stand near someone else swinging."



A second commenter agreed. "Obviously, he did not play baseball. First thing I do before swinging a bat or golf club is to be sure no one is around me," the person wrote.

A third person was impressed that the man made contact (with the mom-to-be's head, that is). "The sound when it hits her in the coconut!" the person wrote.

Although things didn't go the way that this couple planned, their snafu is a good lesson for anyone trying to go big with their gender reveal. Taking certain safety precautions is key.