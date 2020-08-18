Mom Punishes Teen for Bullying Half-Sister Who May Be Autistic & Ex Accuses Her of 'Favoritism'

The OP explained that she had Annie with her ex, divorced, then married her current husband, with whom she has two younger daughters.

"Lily" is 9, and "Grace" is 7. "Annie and my husband put up with each other, but never really had a strong relationship," wrote the OP.

"Lily has always been really sensitive, both emotionally and sensory. She can't stand lots of sounds like rain, and will cry if it doesn't stop immediately. She doesn't like lots of touch sensations as well. The main one of these being sand. She has a teddy bear which she holds to comfort her during these times of sensory hardship."

She noted that she and her husband think Lily "has autism (not diagnosed yet, but she has lots of symptoms, especially the ones for high functioning girls)."