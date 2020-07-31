Mom Fires Teen Babysitter After She Mistakes Hard Seltzer for Regular & Accidentally Gets Drunk

"She messaged me the next day and said that she now knew that hard seltzer’s were alcohol, and she hadn’t know, she never drank before as both of her parents were alcoholics and she has diagnosed PTSD regarding alcohol, she never planned on drinking in general," the mom claimed. "I told her not to come back as she put my children in danger. She called me crying and saying that she didn’t know, and that she cared deeply about my children and would never ever drink with them, or at all, and that she needs the money to pay for her driver's permit (she comes from a not so well off family). I told her to find a real job and that it wasn’t my fault she got drunk."

