Dad Bans Teen's Girlfriend From Coming Over After Catching Them Having Sex in the Pool

One commenter noted that the dad could rein it in a bit.

"I think you're overreacting a bit to ban him from bringing his girlfriend over. That kind of decision destroys trust and breeds resentment," the person wrote. "Why not have a calm discussion and set boundaries? It was unexpected, and I'm sure your son didn't purposely have sex in the open for you to see it. Seems like he genuinely thought he had the house to himself that day. You said it yourself, it was rare for you to come home early that day.

"Embarrassing things happen. It's life," the person continued. "A simple act of courtesy will go a LONG way. All you had to do was explain that the bedroom is for the sex and for them to be sure there's nobody around to see/hear it. Privacy for everybody; everybody wins. Now, if you already had the 'talk' with him, and he continued to not respect the boundaries you both agreed on, then yes, drastic measures like banning his girlfriend is appropriate."

Another commenter pointed out the obvious -- his son is 18.

"18-year-olds have sex. It's not like he knew you'd come home early that day and wanted to parade his sex life in front of you... About not wanting them to have sex around the house, ask them not to. Banning her from the house is too much," the person wrote.

"And just in case you think it's necessary to talk about it now, if you don't they'll see you as one of those adults who are afraid to talk about sex, and if there really is something they need to talk about, they will never go to you," the comment continued. "And as you seem like a responsible parent, you probably wouldn't want that."