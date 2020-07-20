Expecting Parents Do a Surprise Gender Reveal for Their 17-Year-Old Instead of Unborn Baby

It would be a celebration nearly four years in the making.

Originally, Grey came out to his parents as bisexual years ago, during a baby shower for younger brother Darwin.

"[He] just pulled her aside and, very nonchalantly, was just like, 'Hey, I'm bisexual,'" Brandon explains. He says that both he and his wife have always been open with their kids and Love even studied gender studies and sexuality during her undergraduate degree, which meant she had a good grasp on how fluid gender expression and sexual orientation can be.

As Grey grew up, his understanding of himself changed.

"He started as bisexual, then lesbian, nonbinary, pansexual and finally trans-masculine," Brandon says. Ultimately, he's settled on nonbinary, meaning that for the most part he doesn't identify with either gender indefinitely, but he does feel "masculine 95% of the time." Which is why he also considers himself transgender.

Brandon says that he and his wife were never "nervous" about Grey's changes. "Not any more nervous than other parents are for their kid's well-being, anyway," he adds. "We have always harbored an open, honest relationship with them based on communication and education."

"Grey was still always himself. Same kid, same hobbies, same quirks, just felt differently about himself than you saw from the outside and it took time for him to come to terms with that and decide what it actually meant," Brandon adds.

