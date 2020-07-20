Expecting Parents Do a Surprise Gender Reveal for Their 17-Year-Old Instead of Unborn Baby

Sarah McBride Photography
To many people, your baby's gender reveal is one of the biggest parts of your pregnancy -- it's another milestone in the long journey to becoming parents. But unlike most gender reveals, 32-year-old Brandon and 35-year-old Love Gwaltney of Akron, Ohio, understand that sometimes your kids need to figure out who they are first and then you can celebrate. Which is why the two wanted to do a gender reveal "do over" with their 17-year-old son, Grey. He was recently ready to announce to friends and family members that he's officially a nonbinary trans-masculine in a series of photos that have since gone viral.
-
Speaking with CafeMom, stepdad Brandon explains that originally they were going to plan a reveal for Love, who was 19 weeks pregnant in early July.
-
It would be a celebration nearly four years in the making.
-
-
That included changing how he dressed, looked, and what pronouns he went by.
-
Once the parents presented the gender reveal idea to Grey, he was ready to make the leap.
-
-
The parents even made sure the decorations echoed the colors in the nonbinary flag.
-
Brandon says that since sharing their story, they've been flooded with messages from other members of the LGBTQ community.
-
-
Brandon hopes people will read their story and have more acceptance and understanding of kids on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.
Share this Story