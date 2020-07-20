Dad Refuses To Leave Business Trip After 'Attention-Seeking' Daughter Hospitalized for Anorexia

"I've been dealing with my eating disorder for 20+ years, starting in my teens. I was very sick for a very long time and my parents were wonderful and supportive and helped me every step of the way," wrote one user. "We had our fights over it and they would often lose their patience with me, but we went to every family therapy session together, they were at my side at the multiple hospitals I ended up having to stay 2 sometimes 3 nights for dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. I was in the double digits on the scale and couldn't see anything but a big fat monster in the mirror."

The person continued, "My dad would let me cry on his shoulder, hug me close, tell me how much he loved me. I finally got a bed at an inpatient facility center 300 miles from my home, and my parents and I drove out together so they could be there for me as I checked in and learned the new world my life would be for an undetermined amount of time. I was so weak. So malnourished. I could barely walk. My father carried me to gas station bathrooms several times on the road trip out there because in my physical condition couldn't handle the 80 degree weather outside. He never said a word and I didn't have to ask. He saw me struggling, and he took care of me."

Everyone agreed: This dad needs to step up for his kid. Work can wait but family can't.