Mom Asks Eldest Daughter To Pay for Her Siblings' College Tuition & Doesn't Think She Crossed a Line

One Redditor wrote, "You admit to yourself you took advantage of your daughter when she was younger and now have the gall to ask her to be a parent to her siblings again? She's right. You asking was extremely inappropriate."

Another observed, "A leech is such a fitting word for people like this. Has a bit of your blood in it so it wants to live on you forever. At least actual leeches have the decency to move along once you throw them aside while leeches like her will chase you and use cheap tactics to reattach themselves."

A third empathized with the 30-year-old daughter, writing, "Are you my mom? When I was in high school, mine said to me, 'If I pay for your college will you pay for [younger brother's] college?' Hilariously, my brother is only 6 years younger than me so she expected me to be able to do this at 24."