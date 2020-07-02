Mom Forces 'Unaffectionate' Teen To Hug Her Dad & Tell Him She Loves Him -- Despite Her Discomfort



There comes a day, and it will feel utterly out of nowhere, when our kids stop being the affectionate little snuggle bugs we always knew them to be. The days of "I luh you mama" and "I get a hugs?!" will morph into moody teens who sometimes just need to feel out their feelings before returning to affection creatures again.

A mom on Reddit though took her teen's affection withdraw and thought she was doing the right thing by forcing her to be affectionate.