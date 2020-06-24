Dad Tells 'Bratty' Daughter That She's the Reason She Has No Friends & Nobody Likes Her

If the dad's being honest, this is mostly because his daughter is straight-up rude.

For instance, if her two "friends" can't play or they have to go home, his daughter will "deliberately try to hurt their feelings by hurling insults at them."

"Usually I have to contact the mom or dad of said children to get their side of the story because my daughter 'doesn't know why' they are mad at her or 'can't remember what she said' to the kids and I apologize for what my daughter says to their children," he explained.