Stepfather Admits to 'Locking Up' Teen Stepdaughter’s Baking Supplies Because She's 'Very Large'

Another comment gives perspective from another side. The comment read, “if you care about her actual health; you’ll stop this. Talk to her about healthier alternatives and try cooking with her. Teach her healthy things that are tasty too. You’re setting her up for a lifetime of issues with this.” They continued with some personal advice, “I was a chunkier kid who had my food locked up and monitored. Unhealthy foods were ridiculed and regulated. Protein shakes were for the adults (even when it was my food I bought) which made everything worse. I could only eat at meal times or when snack requests were granted. I get so nervous now with my partner that I can’t eat unless she’s eating.”

“And don't shame her for what she eats,” another person said. “Locking up the food and being hyper critical of what she eats won't change her behavior, if anything she'll just eat more in secret which could contribute to binge eating. The fact that your wife her mother doesn't agree with what you're doing and has ASKED YOU TO LET HER HANDLE IT, is the only thing you should be doing.”

Another person commented, saying that things can get worse, and more dangerous. They wrote, “Yes, but shame is not an effective motivator. She likely has disordered eating, but she hasn’t started to hide it yet. And that’s when it can get REALLY dangerous.”

Hopefully, the stepfather respects the mom’s wishes, and they can find a healthier way to ensure their daughter isn’t doing anything to harm her long-term.