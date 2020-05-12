Mom Doesn't Want Bi Daughter Going to a Pool Party After Learning She Tried To Convince BFF To 'Date' Her

Her sexual identity only became an "issue" when she realized she was interested in one of her closest friends and asked to be girlfriends.

Earlier in the year, that the two had gone through a "boyfriends" phase where everyone was "dating," the mom explained. She mentioned that again, regardless of gender, she though they were all too young to be stressing out about dating but didn't want to invalidate her daughter's feelings.

Regardless, the friend informed her daughter that she was straight and not interested, and this is where things got messy.

"This didn't go down well and my daughter started to some extent manipulating the situation," the mom wrote. "First telling the girl to consider and pushing her, and then asked her if they can try for a week (mind you we were in lockdown) and see how she feels. When this didn't work she asked another friend to talk to this girl and tell her how unfair she was being how she made my daughter sad."