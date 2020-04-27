Stepmom Refuses to Let Husband's 14-Year-Old Live With Her After Dad Dies 6 Months Ago

His daughter understandably is not doing well, and while the two are close, she considers herself to be more like an older sister than an authoritative figure.

"Tonight, she showed up suddenly at my front door," the widow wrote. "She was crying and said she hitched a ride to come see me. She said she got into an argument with her parents over her boyfriend/school and that she want to live with me from now on. She says I'm the only one who understands her and that she can't stand to be with her family, that she 'hates' them. I told her she can stay the night."