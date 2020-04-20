Firefighters Have To Help 18-Year-Old Stuck in Washing Machine After She Tried To 'Escape' Cousins



Suni/Instagram

These kids aren't just driving us crazy -- they are also driving each other crazy. That's especially true for little ones who are constantly nagging older siblings and cousins. Older kids will do anything at this point to get some peace, which is what drove Amari, an 18-year-old Virginia high school senior, to hide in the washing machine.

Luckily for those of us who need a laugh, her aunt Suni captured the whole thing.