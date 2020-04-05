Dad Wants To Tell His Son It's OK That He's Gay & All Of The Internet Wants To Be Adopted By Him



@wcywendy77 via Twenty20

As parents, the best thing we can do is be there for our kids. The older they get, the more we get to know about them as unique people. With so much going on in the world, it's not always easy for our kids to just talk about what is going on in their minds and in their lives. Most times, parents can pick up on things about their kids that the child might be hesitant or shy to share - it could be for fear of embarrassment, judgement or worse.

One Reddit dad writes that he needs help deciding whether or not to approach his now 20-year-old son who he thinks is gay. While the dad had substance abuse issues of his own and wasn't there for his son during his younger years (until about age 12), he says the son was being mistreated by his mother and her boyfriend. The dad cleaned himself up and remains clean and gained full custody of the son.

The single dad admits he's got the best son around: "He's absolutely my pride and joy," he writes, "He's everything a man could want his son to be; he's uniquely kind and fiercely loyal, he's unflinchingly brave, he's incredibly generous and, despite the horrors he suffered as a child, he's unfailingly positive and sunny to the last. I cannot stress enough my pride in him."

Should the dad let his son know that it's OK to be gay?