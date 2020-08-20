Netflix Is Recreating 'Stranger Things' Sets for the Ultimate Drive-Through Experience

Nicole Pomarico
Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, & Maya Hawke in 'Stranger Things'
Most of our favorite haunted houses probably aren't happening this year, but that doesn't mean all the Halloween fun is canceled -- especially for fans of Stranger Things. This fall, Netflix is creating a drive-through Stranger Things experience that will allow fans to immerse themselves in the show without ever getting out of the car.

We can get a little spooked and stay safe, all at the same time.

