Netflix Is Recreating 'Stranger Things' Sets for the Ultimate Drive-Through Experience

Most of our favorite haunted houses probably aren't happening this year, but that doesn't mean all the Halloween fun is canceled -- especially for fans of Stranger Things. This fall, Netflix is creating a drive-through Stranger Things experience that will allow fans to immerse themselves in the show without ever getting out of the car.
We can get a little spooked and stay safe, all at the same time.
The 'Stranger Things: Drive-Into Experience' starts in October 2020.
Fans will be able to drive through a series of buildings and sets created in Los Angeles based on the series, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in life as a resident of Hawkins.
Here's the description of the event from its official website:
"You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event -- all from the safety of your car. In a central DTLA location, you’ll dive into and explore a living, breathing story to savor some of the best moments from the Netflix series and maybe even witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences. Sign up now to unlock the secrets that await..."
It will be similar to a theme park or a haunted house.
According to an announcement from the production (via The Verge), fans can expect to see actors, special effects, and locations from the show -- including Starcourt Mall, the Russian Lab, and the Upside Down (of course). People in vehicles will drive through, stop and watch the scenes play out around them, and then continue -- and the website promises an experience that lasts upward of an hour.
The experience will cost $59 per car.
Tickets go on sale later this week.
Now, all we're waiting on is a premiere date for Season 4.
It's been literal months since we got the last Stranger Things teaser trailer, so we've been just about as patient as we can be. Netflix, we're going to need an update ASAP. In the meantime, we'll be waiting for all the reviews about the drive-through experience to tide us over. Fingers crossed Netflix decides to bring it countrywide in the future!
