Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Hits Back at Chrissy Teigen's Claims They're Fake

A lot of us are totally obsessed with Selling Sunset, Netflix's reality series about outrageous Los Angeles real estate -- and all the behind the scenes drama happening between agents on the Sunset Strip. But after Chrissy Teigen insinuated the show isn't real, these agents are fighting back. The Selling Sunset cast is shutting down Chrissy's claims that they're fake, and now, we don't know what to believe.
-
Last week, Chrissy started watching 'Selling Sunset,' and let her Twitter followers know she wasn't convinced the agents were the real deal.
According to the model and celebrity mom, she's dealt with a lot of LA real estate ... and she's never once encountered any of the Oppenheim Group agents. It's not like Chrissy's the first to speak up. Plenty of fans of the show have speculated that these realtors aren't as legit as they seem, considering that nothing about reality TV is ever based 100% in reality.
-
Now, the cast is refuting Chrissy's claims, including Chrishell Stause.
Chrishell just seemed happy that Chrissy watches the show, and she validated that she is an agent by sharing a listing that just went up Chrissy and John might be interested in. Considering how sweet Chrishell is on the show, it's not surprising at all that this is the kind of response she has to someone insinuating that she might not be a real agent!
-
-
Maya Vander also replied to Chrissy's claims.
"I know she was looking in West Hollywood and recently purchased a property down the street from an Oppenheim Group listing," Maya said in a statement about Chrissy Teigen to Us Weekly. "If she's looking for a home in Miami anytime soon, she can always shoot me an email. Super excited she loves the show!"
Ooh, a home in Miami... Chrissy might want to jump on that -- after baby #3 arrives, of course.
-
Even one of the agency's owners, Jason Oppenheim, got in on the action.
Chrissy had a pretty humble reply, writing, "Honestly I don't even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I'm an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!"
We're all sad we missed burgers and Botox, Chrissy. Such is life outside of the Selling Sunset bubble.
-
-
All in all, this was a pretty low-drama exchange, considering the antics we've seen on the show.
Who knows? Maybe we'll end up seeing Chrissy on a future season of the show looking for another home. Yeah, she just bought one, but has she seen the kind of real estate the Oppenheim Group is selling?! (We need those kinds of rooftop pools in our lives!) Until then, we're just waiting for Netflix to drop a fourth season.
It needs to happen ASAP.
Share this Story