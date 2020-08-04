'Love in the Time of Corona' Features Real-Life Famous Couples During Quarantine

Love in the Time of Cholera? Not any more. These days, it's Love in the Time of Corona. Although the last few months have been incredibly difficult for most, fortunately, for some, the period of isolation -- and, let's face it, weirdness -- has resulted in creativity. A new four-part limited series (yes, Love in the Time of Corona) is set to air on Aug. 22 and 23, and the show was shot using incredibly clever tactics with incredibly talented people.
The idea for the series came from a candid conversation between two women.
Writer/producer Joanna Johnson was talking with her manager, Robyn Meisinger, about dating during quarantine. After Meisinger revealed that she was seeing someone she met virtually, the idea for Love in the Time of Corona starting brewing in Johnson's head.
Of course, there was one problem: How to shoot a show when everyone is quarantined and large groups aren't supposed to gather?
Instead of getting a cast and crew together to make the show happen, they enlisted people who already were quarantining together.
Johnson and Meisinger were able to cobble together some serious talent for the show.
Most noteworthy? Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. -- who, let's be honest, people would pay to watch eat a sandwich -- along with his wife and producing partner, Nicolette Robinson. The pair play married couple James and Sade, who are forced to spend tons of time together after the pandemic stops James from traveling.
Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley play roommates Oscar and Elle; Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt -- another real-life couple -- play a couple who has to put up a front when their daughter comes home from college; and L. Scott Caldwell plays Nanda, a woman trying to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary when her husband can't come home from rehab.
The series takes on a 'Love Actually' type of storytelling.
There are four separate stories about different people quarantining together, and in the end, they're all tied together through a theme. That said, Johnson originally had ideas for eight different stories, but some of them had to be scrapped because of who was comfortable having cameras in their home. A table read took place virtually in June, and the show was shot using social distancing safety protocols.
So far, there seems to be mixed feelings on watching a show about the pandemic "too soon."
Although some have reservations about watching something a little too close to home, in the end, Johnson didn't want a show that focused on the pandemic.
"I didn't want to do a show about the virus," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I also don't think [people are] ready to watch a show about the virus. What I was interested in is how this time at home, how this slowdown and this isolation is affecting relationships that are already established or relationships that [we] want to see [evolve]."
