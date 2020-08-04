'Love in the Time of Corona' Features Real-Life Famous Couples During Quarantine

Instead of getting a cast and crew together to make the show happen, they enlisted people who already were quarantining together.

"What we've shown and what we've proven is that we can have a much smaller footprint in production, that we don't need 20 trucks and 50 trailers," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight.

"We can actually shoot things more in an independent film way, which I really enjoyed and that there is the technology, especially during COVID, that you can use and that we can do this safely to produce these shows," Johnson said. "People are going to figure out a way to find love and to make connections, even if you tell them they can't leave the house."

