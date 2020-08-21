18 Juicy Reality Shows Flying Under the Radar That Are Worth the Watch



Netflix The days of reality TV being just a tiny fraction of the programming offered on cable television are long gone. Every network station, cable channel, and streaming service offers a huge menu of reality shows to choose from -- including everything from themed cooking competitions, to unscripted dramas. In fact, streaming services, like Netflix, have even developed their own hit reality shows in recent years, giving viewers even more opportunities to zone out in front of somebody else's drama. Seriously, anyone whose into reality TV is living in their golden age of entertainment.

With so many of us working from home -- and avoiding going out too much these days -- reality television couldn't have peaked at a better time. The binge-watching potential is absolutely through the roof, but how does one figure out what's worth watching and what's not?

Just leave it to us.

Some of the ideas that people have come up with are almost unbelievable -- and a lot of them actually work. They're just so juicy, messed up, and seemingly unreal that we absolutely cannot will our eyes away. The biggies -- like any of The Real Housewives shows, The Bachelorette, and Married at First Sight -- are always fun, but there's a lot more out there that even the biggest reality TV fan might have overlooked.

These 18 under-the-radar reality shows are so interesting, so drama-filled, so heartwarming, and so much dang fun that we can pretty much guarantee that anyone who tunes in will get hooked.