18 Juicy Reality Shows Flying Under the Radar That Are Worth the Watch

The days of reality TV being just a tiny fraction of the programming offered on cable television are long gone. Every network station, cable channel, and streaming service offers a huge menu of reality shows to choose from -- including everything from themed cooking competitions, to unscripted dramas. In fact, streaming services, like Netflix, have even developed their own hit reality shows in recent years, giving viewers even more opportunities to zone out in front of somebody else's drama. Seriously, anyone whose into reality TV is living in their golden age of entertainment.
With so many of us working from home -- and avoiding going out too much these days -- reality television couldn't have peaked at a better time. The binge-watching potential is absolutely through the roof, but how does one figure out what's worth watching and what's not?
Just leave it to us.
Some of the ideas that people have come up with are almost unbelievable -- and a lot of them actually work. They're just so juicy, messed up, and seemingly unreal that we absolutely cannot will our eyes away. The biggies -- like any of The Real Housewives shows, The Bachelorette, and Married at First Sight -- are always fun, but there's a lot more out there that even the biggest reality TV fan might have overlooked.
These 18 under-the-radar reality shows are so interesting, so drama-filled, so heartwarming, and so much dang fun that we can pretty much guarantee that anyone who tunes in will get hooked.
'100% Hotter'1
Watch it on: Netflix
Think What Not to Wear, but British, younger, and even snarkier -- if that can be imagined. 100% Hotter takes people who would be considered extravagant or even eccentric dressers -- think over-the-top makeup, bizarre accessories, etc. -- and puts them through make-unders so extreme, they're sometimes unrecognizable.
'Selling Sunset'2
Watch it on: Netflix
Currently in its third season, the drama of Selling Sunset has finally caught the attention of audiences throughout the US. It follows a group of glamorous real estate brokers as they sell to wealthy home buyers with high expectations in Los Angeles. The show gets a healthy dose of interest, from the personal lives of the brokers, though, who, of course, are all gorgeous and perfectly coiffed at all times.
'Yummy Mummies'3
Watch it on: Netflix
"The wives wanna be us, and the husbands wanna be with us." Yup, one of the four expectant moms chronicled on Yummy Mummies actually said that. The show is about a group of wealthy pregnant women from Australia who set about preparing for their upcoming arrivals -- complete with stiletto heels, skintight dresses, and lots of snobby 'tude.
It's so bad, it's good.
'Styling Hollywood'4
Watch in on: Netflix
On Styling Hollywood, couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis set about the task of styling Hollywood stars and their homes. Jason is a fashion stylist who creates red-carpet looks for A-listers, and Adair is an interior designer who hooks them up at home. In between, they are a seriously charming power couple with lots of chemistry between them.
'Southern Survival'5
Watch it on: Netflix
Creators of the subscription box BattlBox -- which delivers survival and outdoor gear -- test out all manner of products intended to help people survive every kind of disaster possible, with plenty of antics, explosions, and near disasters along the way. Think MythBusters and How Stuff Works meets Jackass, but with the ultimate goal of selling useful stuff to people.
'Extreme Engagement'6
Watch it on: Netflix
In an attempt to figure out whether their impending marriage will truly be able to withstand it all, an engaged couple travels the world for a year to learn about the different marriage customs of remote cultures throughout the world. Will they end up together, or will the trials prove too much?
'Cooked With Cannabis'7
Watch it on: Netflix
Cooked With Cannabis turns the cooking competition genre of reality television on its head, requiring that competitors create elevated edibles. Well, technically, they have to cook entire meals using cannabis in a bid to win $10,000. Even if it's just out of curiosity about what can be made using this -- ahem ... herb -- the show is a must-see.
'The Casketeers'8
Where to watch: Netflix
After unexpectedly becoming a breakout hit in New Zealand, Netflix picked up The Casketeers, which takes viewers behind the scenes at a Maori funeral home run by a husband and wife team of undertakers. The lovable cast deals with an incredibly sensitive topic with care and good humor, offering super interesting insight into a world that isn't often discussed.
'Dating Around'9
Where to watch: Netflix
On Dating Around, singles go on a five blind dates apiece on a mission to find one person they'd like to see again. Inevitably, there are lots of hilariously awkward fails and cringe-worthy moments along the way, but there are also some truly heart-warming connections. There are just six half-hour episodes -- each chronicling one single -- so it's perfect for a quick binge watch.
'Instant Hotel'10
Watch it on: Netflix
Instant Hotel is the reality competition we didn't know we needed. It seems benign at the start: a bunch of Australians who own vacation rental homes take turns staying at each other's homes (rating each one). Whoever gets the highest rating moves on to a second round and has the opportunity to make some upgrades before they're judged once more. But this show brings some seriously unexpected drama and cattiness from the women and men alike.
Keep watching, because season two is even juicier.
'Bestie Picks Bae'11
Watch it on: YouTube or Amazon Prime
Yes, Bestie Picks Bae is about teenagers, but it totally brings us back to all those old MTV dating shows from back in the day. Friends play matchmaker by asking eligible singles a series of questions before hooking them up with their bestie -- who listens in while blindfolded. (It's like, OMG so cuuuttteee.) Plus, watching together might be a fun way for parents to bond with their own teens.
'Love on the Spectrum'12
Watch it on: Netflix
Love on the Spectrum explores a topic that isn't often discussed by anyone who isn't experiencing it: the challenges facing individuals on the autism spectrum who are looking for love. It's a refreshing and grounding watch for anyone jaded by love -- whether on the spectrum or not -- and brings a new dynamic to the dating show genre.
'Family Karma'13
Watch it on: Hulu or Amazon Prime
This show follows the relationships of a multigenerational Indian family living in Miami as they navigate the challenges of their dual cultures. Things are particularly difficult for the adult children as they adopt American customs and values, much to the disdain of their traditional parents.
Let the family drama ensue.
'Flirty Dancing'14
Watch it on: Hulu
Flirty Dancing is a hybrid of the dance show and dating show genres in which a couple goes on a blind date, but they don't get to talk. They have to get to know each other through the art of dance. The couple learns a dance choreographed by famous dancers -- like Travis Wall -- and then perform that dance, determining along the way whether they have enough chemistry to warrant another date. Sadly, Flirty Dancing was canceled, but at least we can see Jenna Dewan host on Netflix.
'Los Cowboys'15
Where to watch: Hulu
A multigenerational Latino family living in Los Angeles trains for and competes in the traditional Mexican-style rodeo known as Charreria -- a dangerous and intense sport that requires tons of dedication. But, these cowboys also have full-time jobs and families to focus on. It all leads up to the Rodeo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they'll fight for a coveted title.
'Seven Year Switch'16
Watch it on: Hulu
In this reality show/social experiment, struggling married couples trade spouses in a bid to save their marriages. (The grass isn't always greener on the other side, or is it?) The couples will live together, socialize together, and even vacation together over a two-week period to find out.
Yup, it's like Wife Swap, only different.
'Welcome to Plathville'17
Watch it on: Hulu
Tension and division ensue as a set of conservative parents struggle with their children growing up and leading lives far different from how they were raised -- with no television, no sugar, no music, no alcohol and a slew of other restrictions. The bubble is bursting, and the Plath family may not be able to handle it.
'Unpolished'18
Watch it on: Hulu
Peek inside the inner workings of a family-run nail salon on Long Island, New York, owned by an eccentric duo of sisters, made famous by their talent for 3D nail art. Life at the salon is interesting enough, but the drama is ramped up by frequent visits from the sisters' boisterous, pot-stirring extended family.