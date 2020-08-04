'80s Kids Rejoice: A 'Who's the Boss' Revival Is in the Works

If there is one thing we can count on during this crazy time of uncertainty, it's that Hollywood loves to reboot and revive shows from back in the day. Let's see, there was BH90210, The Hills, and Saved by the Bell, with Gossip Girl is on the way. Welp, it looks like we can add another to our growing list as a Who's the Boss revival is officially in the works.

  • Deadline confirms a 'Who's the Boss' sequel is being developed.

    For those who might be too young to be hip, Who's the Boss was a sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992. The ABC family show followed Tony Micelli (Tony Danza), a former baseball pro who moves to the suburbs of Connecticut to work as a housekeeper for Angela Bower (Judith Light), a divorced ad executive. Tony has a daughter, Samantha Micelli (Alyssa Milano), and the series tackled everything from common gender stereotypes, to love after divorce, blended family life, and everything in between.

  • Two of the original stars are on board to reprise their roles.

    That's right, the Tony and Samantha's father-daughter antics will continue in the Who's the Boss revival. During the eighth and final season, Samantha gets married, and Tony finishes college, before relocating to Iowa for a baseball job -- only to miss Angela, quit, and move back to Connecticut to be her housekeeper again.

  • Tony Danza celebrated the revival with a throwback pic of him and Alyssa Milano.

    "Very excited to bring Who's The Boss back to television! #whostheboss," Tony Danza wrote in his Instagram post.

    Alyssa Milano also took to the 'Gram to share the good news and her excitement. "ANNOUNCEMENT I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today," the celeb mom revealed in her Instagram post. "Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

  • The sequel will take place 30 years after the original and follow Tony and Samantha.

    Set in the original house, Samantha is now a single mom, and Tony will likely be helping her out -- with generational dynamics and parenting differences at play. Deadline reports cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro -- who played Tony's son, Jonathan, on the show -- are supportive and looking forward to discovering ways they can collaborate.

  • The 'Who's the Boss' revival will be bittersweet.

    As excited as we are to relive some '80s feels, Katherine Helmond, who played Mona on the show, died in February 2019. Who's the Boss will simply not be the same without her, though we're sure her presence will be felt.

