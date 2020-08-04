'80s Kids Rejoice: A 'Who's the Boss' Revival Is in the Works

"Very excited to bring Who's The Boss back to television! #whostheboss," Tony Danza wrote in his Instagram post.

Alyssa Milano also took to the 'Gram to share the good news and her excitement. "ANNOUNCEMENT I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today," the celeb mom revealed in her Instagram post. "Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."