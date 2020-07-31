The 'Golden Girls' House Is for Sale for the First Time Ever



Douglas Elliman; NBC Growing up, we gain an attachment to the house we were raised in. Hopefully, there were some great memories in the home and a sense of fondness, thanks to what went on inside the four walls. There is a saying that it's not the house that makes the home, but the people in it, and while that's true, there is something about the house, too. It takes on a personality -- we learn all the strange noises it makes in the middle of the night and remember the moments that made each dent and divot in the wall. It's a magical feeling, and while it's not quite the same thing, there is an attachment to the family homes on the TV shows we grew up watching, too.

One of the most popular shows growing up was The Golden Girls. If it wasn't a show that we watched, it was certainly one we can recall our parents watching when we were supposed to be in bed. The first episode aired in 1985, and during the seven years it ran -- with a total of 180 half-hour episodes -- we got to know Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche. The show revolved around the lives of these four women, who were retirees and living together, and were drastically different from each other.



Golden Girls was so popular and beloved, that even Queen Elizabeth loved the show and invited the actors to perform a scene live for her at the Royal Variety Performance in London in 1988. Now, 35 years after the show left the airwaves, it's still quoted on the daily -- and when the original home hit the market for purchase, excitement hit the air. The photos of the interior of the home that the show was filmed in isn't what we would have expected to see, and that makes us love it even more.

Come take a tour inside the Golden Girls house in Brentwood, California, which is on sale for the first time ever.