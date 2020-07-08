America's Most Loved Netflix Shows by State

Netflix has taken over our entertainment habits, and it's clear which show takes off on the platform, thanks to social media. Many people take to Twitter and Instagram to talk about their favorite series, and shows like Tiger King are incredibly popular online, sparking conversations about show theories and hilarious memes based on some of the subjects. Basically, the whole world is obsessed with Netflix -- that's no secret.
But, what if we got a bit more specific?
Netflix keeps its viewership data under wraps, so the only way to know if a series is popular is by checking its status on the trending page or by seeing the response on social media. Luckliy, LoveCrafts took a peek at the Google Trends data, and found out what each state's favorite series was on the streaming platform. Seeing the trends in each state says so much about the people that live there. Some of the popular series are a no-brainer, but others took us by surprise.
Read on to discover the ten most popular shows in the United States, and which state loves which series. Is the state's favorite show an accurate depiction of the atmosphere there -- or is it totally off-brand? Here are 10 Netflix series, and which state love them most.
'Tiger King'1
Most popular in: Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wyoming
Many will remember the lockdown takeover that was Tiger King on Netflix. Everyone totally freaked out when they were introduced to Joe Exotic, and the wild and twisting documentary series about his Oklahoma zoo, rivalry with Carole Baskin, and eventual arrest. Anyone living in Colorado, Kansas, and other mentioned states would be even more aware of the crazy docu-series as it was the most-watched series on Netflix in those parts of the country.
Fun fact: An Epilogue Episode Was Filmed to Catch Up With Some of the Key Characters in the Series.2
After Tiger King dropped -- and almost everyone binge-watched it in its entirety -- Netflix decided to catch up with some of the doc's subjects. The after show episode provided some closure for everyone who wanted to know where they were now. Most of the people in the show seemed to be doing better since Joe Exotic's arrest, and were trying to adjust to their newfound five minutes of fame.
'Money Heist'3
Most popular in: California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia
Money Heist was a top series on Netflix. The show follows a criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor," and he recruits eight individuals to pull off the greatest heist in history with plans to print billions of euros in Spain. The crime drama is a thrilling and adventurous show in four parts.
Fun Fact: The Series Is Always Changing, as the Writers Write the Plot as the Series Goes Along.4
Unlike most traditional shows, Money Heist is letting the action play out in real time. The series creators want to make sure that the audience and fans have an input into how the show goes along. That means they have to be extra careful with plotholes and cliffhangers to make sure everything makes sense -- and it's worked out well so far.
'13 Reasons Why'5
Most popular in: Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Texas
This controversial teen drama, based on the novel of the same name, has become something of a phenomenon. 13 Reasons Why follows Clay (Dylan Minnette) as he grapples with the aftermath of the suicide of a high school classmate and his longtime crush, Hannah (Katherine Langford). More tragedy follows the students at Liberty High in the rest of their years of high school.
'13 Reasons Why' Fact: The Series Depicts Suicide in a Controversial Way.6
The show received major backlash due to the depiction of Hannah's suicide in the first season. The graphic scene was triggering to many, and was even removed two years after it aired due to medical experts' opinions. Now, there is a trigger warning and public service announcement ahead of each episode.
'Stranger Things'7
Most popular in: Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin
When this nostalgic sci-fi series first aired in 2016, everyone was hooked. The show has struck a chord with millions of people -- including folks in Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin. Stranger Things follows a group of kids who get wrapped up in a government experiment in their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana.
Fun Fact: The kids Are Now Superstars8
The series creators and casting directors picked each of the kids from near obscurity, and now they are pretty much A-list actors. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, has her own makeup and skincare line. Finn Wolfhard -- aka Mike -- is in a rock and roll band with his friends, and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) has starred in a number of films and TV shows.
'American Horror Story'9
Most popular in: Alaska, Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, South Dakota, and West Virginia.=
Who doesn't love a good scary story? The anthology series, American Horror Story, has been thrilling audiences since its first season premiered in 2011. The show features the same actors in different roles for a completely new plot each season and always keeps us on our toes.
Fun Fact: Three More Seasons Are in the Works10
Many thought that AHS would be done for after its tenth season, but Ryan Murphy, the series creator, announced that the show was renewed for three more seasons during a press tour in Pasadena. The latest season was set at a run-down summer camp that was haunted by a slasher killer, in the style of nostalgic '80s slasher movies.
'The Last Dance'11
Most popular in: Illinois, Idaho, Michigan, and Oregon
This stunning documentary showcases basketball superstar Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The 10-part docu-series follows the team as they go for their sixth NBA title in eight seasons. It also highlights Jordan's career, from a high school hero to an emerging star to a cultural icon.
Fun Fact: MJ Retired Twice12
People were shocked when the basketball superstar retired at the age of 30. He was involved in some questionable controversies, including an illegal betting charge of which he was cleared, and wanted to spend time with his family. So, he took some time off, but then came back for one disappointing season, and then retired for good. Michael explained that he had lost the drive and desire to continue playing at such a high level. However, he managed to win five NBA MVP awards, and six NBA Finals MVP awards.
'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich'13
Most popular in: District of Columbia, Hawaii, Montana, and Rhode Island
Everyone has been engrossed in the disturbing documentary about the mysteries behind convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his involvement with some of the biggest names in entertainment and in the government. The docu-series uses the survivor's stories to explain how he abused his power and wealth to commit the horrific crimes.
Interesting Fact: Production Began Before Jeffrey Epstein Became a Household Name14
Work on the documentary series first began in spring 2018, and Epstein was eventually arrested in July 2019. "The level of incompetence and back-door dealing that allowed him to get off – no one on this production thought he would ever be arrested during the making of the show," explained executive producer Joe Berlinger to The Guardian.
'Black Mirror'15
Most popular in: Arkansas, Maine, Vermont, and Washington
This dystopian series shows what our future could look like if technology went too far -- which is basically a fear most of us have at this point. Black Mirror features a different plot and different actors in each episode -- and ranges in genre, too, with some episodes being downright horrifying, and others having a more comedic feel.
Fun Fact: Miley Cyrus Played a Version of Herself in an Episode.16
Miley Cyrus played a character with an alter-ego, similar to her own experience on the Disney Channel in her youth playing Hannah Montana. The musician and actor crafted a pop song for the episode that became a hit. Miley became the first artist to chart on the Billboard list under three different aliases: Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana, and Ashley-O, her Black Mirror character.
'Riverdale'17
Most popular in: Delaware, Georgia, and Louisiana
The Archie comics inspired a teen drama series on the CW. Instead of regular teenage hijinks, the kids of Riverdale face murder mysteries, cult conspiracies, and disturbing deals in their small hometown. The fours leads -- Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa -- have found fame with the new parts.
Fun Fact: The Show's On-Screen Relationships Translate Off-Screen18
Many of the 20-something actors starring in the show have found love in their co-stars. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead and Betty, recently broke things off after about two years together. Camila Mendes dated her costar, Charles Melton, too, but they also broke up after a year.
'Dead To Me'19
Most popular in: Iowa, Maryland, and Minnesota
In Dead to Me, two women -- Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) -- find an unlikely friendship through shared grief. Jen is a recent widow who is trying to come to terms with her sadness, through different therapies and anger management. Judy, meanwhile, has a disturbing secret that deeply affects their relationship.
Fun Fact: The Cast & Crew Is Almost 100 Percent Female20
It was important to the series creator Liz Feldman to have an all-women writing team. Eighty percent of the directors in the series were women, and the show follows the story of two women, played by Christina and Linda. Most everyone involved felt that the all-female team played a positive role in the storytelling.