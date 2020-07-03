20 Series to Watch This Summer That Are Generating Buzz



HBO Max Even though many of our favorite shows have been put on hold due to the Hollywood shutdown and the global new normal, there are still plenty of series coming out this summer to enjoy. Most of these shows wrapped up filming in the beginning of 2020, so they were able to continue production in a safe way. Now, television networks and streaming platforms are busy at work promoting their summer lineups. Some new shows are coming out, and fresh seasons are dropping, too. HBO and Netflix have the biggest number of debuts this season, and fans are so excited to see what's in store. We've all been waiting for some new content, as there is only so much rewatching we can do.

The shows coming out this summer aren't all happy-go-lucky vacation flicks -- some are seriously dark. From a few romantic comedies to a true crime docu-series, there is a wide range of shows coming out soon. Many of the series have already released to their streaming platforms or television networks, and even more are coming later this summer.

Basically, everybody needs to re-up their subscriptions to all of the major platforms -- including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video. We know that the moms out there don't have time to research what to watch, so we've curated a list of all of the latest shows coming out this summer and when they'll be available. Read on for 20 of the new series that have been recently released or will debut later this summer.