20 Series to Watch This Summer That Are Generating Buzz

Chloe Wilt | Jul 3, 2020 TV
Even though many of our favorite shows have been put on hold due to the Hollywood shutdown and the global new normal, there are still plenty of series coming out this summer to enjoy. Most of these shows wrapped up filming in the beginning of 2020, so they were able to continue production in a safe way. Now, television networks and streaming platforms are busy at work promoting their summer lineups. Some new shows are coming out, and fresh seasons are dropping, too. HBO and Netflix have the biggest number of debuts this season, and fans are so excited to see what's in store. We've all been waiting for some new content, as there is only so much rewatching we can do. 

The shows coming out this summer aren't all happy-go-lucky vacation flicks -- some are seriously dark. From a few romantic comedies to a true crime docu-series, there is a wide range of shows coming out soon. Many of the series have already released to their streaming platforms or television networks, and even more are coming later this summer. 

Basically, everybody needs to re-up their subscriptions to all of the major platforms -- including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video. We know that the moms out there don't have time to research what to watch, so we've curated a list of all of the latest shows coming out this summer and when they'll be available. Read on for 20 of the new series that have been recently released or will debut later this summer. 

  • 'Love Life'

    1
    This new anthology series has already dropped to HBO Max and is all about finding love -- from first flings to lasting relationships. The series follows Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick), a gal in her 20s navigating her professional and personal life in New York City. Love Life begins in her college years and follows her through graduation as Darby tackles life in the real world where and finding the love of her life. 

  • 'Ramy'

    2
    The second season of Ramy Youssef's self-titled drama series is already back on Hulu. Ramy is in search of his own spiritual awakening as a son of Muslim Egyptian immigrants while living in a New Jersey neighborhood. Season two will feature a few A-listers, like Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, plus the recurring characters -- like his family. 

  • 'Space Force'

    3
    Netflix's new comedy series, starring Steve Carell, follows a new sector of the armed services dedicated to space travel. The series is a workplace comedy, following the mundane day-to-day of these office workers who have jobs with serious consequences. While the show has some of the biggest names in comedy, critically, it hasn't received the best reviews. 

  • 'Royalties'

    4
    Darren Criss and Kether Donohue star as songwriters trying to come up with the next best hit for pop stars in the contemporary musical age. The web series, on the new mobile platform Quibi, is a musical series that will have us humming to ourselves for some time. John Stamos (Fuller House), Georgia King (Vice Principals), and Tony Revolori (Servant) are also included in the cast. 

  • 'Queer Eye'

    5
    Follow along the Fab Five as they make over the lives of a few helpless individuals in Philadelphia. Season five of Queer Eye aired on June 5 on Netflix, and it is just as heartwarming as the previous seasons. Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown transform the lives of a gay pastor, a medical student and mom, and a personal trainer. 

  • 'I May Destroy You'

    6
    This British comedy-drama has aired its first season and follows Arabella (Michaela Coel), someone who had her whole life ahead of her until her drink was spiked on a night out with friends. She goes to a trauma support group for rape and sexual assault survivors and tries to rebuild her life -- and solve the case of her assault. 

  • 'Love, Victor'

    7
    This spin-off from the popular film Love, Simon follows a new teen at Creekwood High School who is coming to terms with his sexuality. Victor (Michael Cimino) falls for Mia (Rachel Hilson) and everything seems to be going according to plan ... until he realizes that he's falling for Felix (Anthony Turpel), too. Now, he's on a journey of sexual exploration, so he reaches out to Simon for help. 

  • 'The Politician'

    8
    The second season of the gritty comedy The Politician, starring Ben Platt, is out on Netflix. Payton Hobart (Platt) is over his amateur high school presidency run and has moved on to something more serious: the New York City election for senator. Bette Midler makes a guest appearance as his challenger's chief of staff. 

  • 'The Chi'

    9
    Season three of Lena Waithe's The Chi is out now on Showtime. Follow along the lives of people living in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. This coming-of-age series focuses on the circumstantial friendship among Kevin (Alex Hibbert), Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Brandon (Jason Mitchell), and Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine).

  • 'The Twilight Zone'

    10
    Jordan Peele recreated the masterpiece series from the 1970s, The Twilight Zone. Now, the reboot is in its second season and features even more A-list stars. The anthology series focuses on a new and mind-bending plot each episode, with actors like Billy Porter, Jurnee Smollett, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, and more. 

  • 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

    11
    This six-part documentary series is based on a book about the Golden State Killer, and the woman who led an obsessive and dark investigation. The author, Michelle McNamara, lived a normal life by day, but by night, chronicled her findings in a true crime blog that became her obsession. Her book was finished posthumously, after she died from an accidental overdose of anxiety medication. 

  • 'Hanna'

    12
    Hanna is the story of a young girl (Esme Creed-Miles) who was raised in the forest and is being tracked by the CIA. The second season is dropping to Amazon Prime on July 3, and will follow along on her journey of self-discovery and finding fellow trained teenage assassins. Now, Hanna must determine who she can trust and who she must run away from. 

  • 'Little Voice'

    13

    Bess King (Shalini Bathina) is a starving artist trying to find her place in the music industry with her unique talent. She lives in New York and is struggling with feelings of rejection in her professional career -- and in her love life. Musician Sara Bareilles created the series with director J.J. Abrams, and features her own original songs in the show. 

  • 'Brave New World'

    14
    The first season of Brave New World, a series based on a sci-fi novel of the same name, will release to NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock, on July 15. The show is set in a dystopian future in which monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history are prohibited. A few citizens escape the utopia, and discover that peace and prosperity are not what they seem. 

  • 'Cursed'

    15
    Check out the new Netflix fantasy series starring Katherine Langford, Cursed, on July 17. Nimue (Langford) finds a powerful sword with supernatural abilities, which leads her to battle some supernatural entities. The series is based on a book that twists the classic Arthurian stories -- like the Lady of the Lake -- into a new retelling in which Nimue has the power. 

  • 'The Alienist: Angel of Darkness'

    16
    Sara (Dakota Fanning) has opened her own private detective agency in the second season of this TNT crime drama. The season premieres on July 26, and will follow Sara's reunion with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), the formidable alienist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), a New York Times reporter. The crew will work together to investigate the kidnapping of the Spanish Consular's infant daughter.

  • 'The Umbrella Academy'

    17
    In The Umbrella Academy, a billionaire industrialist creates a school for his adopted supernatural children -- all of whom were born on the same day in 1989. When he dies, his remaining "children" reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. Season two of the fantasy drama series is releasing on Netflix on July 31, and features recurring actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher.

  • 'Lovecraft Country'

    18
    Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) teams up with his friend, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to find his missing father in the '50s. The three embark on a road trip through Jim Crow America, and have to carefully trek past racist terrorists and real-life monsters to find him. The series is set to premiere in August on HBO. 

  • 'The Boys'

    19
    A gang of non-superhumans, called The Boys, get together to try and take down the so-called superheroes who have become corrupt and are abusing their powers. While the world is obsessed with superheroes -- as though they were celebrities -- the boys know what they really are. The second season is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on September 4

  • 'Pennyworth'

    20
    The second season of this crime drama is expected to release later this summer, in either August or September, according to Screen Rant. The series is the origin story of Batman's longtime butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and season two continues setting the stage for his relationship with the Wayne family. On top of all of that, Alfred is battling his own criminals and falling in love along the way. 

