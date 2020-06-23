The First Trailer For the New 'Baby-Sitters Club' Netflix Series Is Finally Here



Netflix

Fellow children of the '90s, it's time to take a stroll down memory lane and feel old as poo (as if we don't already). After news dropped last year Netflix is reviving The Baby-Sitters Club, many fans of the beloved Ann M. Martin books have been wondering how the book-turned-series-turned-movie would be reimagined in a world of texting and TikToking.

... and it looks like we finally have our answer.