The First Trailer For the New 'Baby-Sitters Club' Netflix Series Is Finally Here

Fellow children of the '90s, it's time to take a stroll down memory lane and feel old as poo (as if we don't already). After news dropped last year Netflix is reviving The Baby-Sitters Club, many fans of the beloved Ann M. Martin books have been wondering how the book-turned-series-turned-movie would be reimagined in a world of texting and TikToking.

... and it looks like we finally have our answer.

  • Netflix finally dropped the first trailer for the upcoming 'Baby-Sitters Club' series.

    The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix trailer 2020
    Netflix Futures/YouTube

    Last we heard, the live-action "dramedy" would have 10 episodes and center around OGs Kristi, Mary Anne, Dawn, Stacey, and Claudia's babysitting adventures in Stoneybrook. Although there weren't a ton of deets back in 2019 about when the Netflix Original series would drop, we knew it would be in 2020, and it looks like it's coming sooner than later. (Thank goodness!)

  • There are nods to the '90s to give us nostaglic feels.

    The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix series 2020
    Netflix Futures/YouTube

    ... and make us feel old AF.

    "Are you sure this thing actually works?" Kristi questioned in the trailer.

    "The Etsy shop I bought it from said it's fully operational," Claudia responded before Kristi added, "Yeah ... but it's 25 years old."

    Burn. (LOL.)

  • And stories we love that continue to stand the test of time.

    The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix series 2020
    Netflix Futures/YouTube

    Mary Anne and Logan!!

    No matter how many iterations we see, we love these two together and are glad this Baby-Sitters Club reboot is keeping their relationship "pure" (well, from what we see in the trailer at least). It makes us think back to our younger years and the "puppy love" we had for crushes that didn't come with as many pressures most youth face today.

  • Did we mention Alicia Silverstone is also a part of this reboot?

    The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix series 2020
    Netflix Futures/YouTube

    As if!

    Our favorite Clueless star will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristi's mom who marries Watson. Folks who watch the trailer will likely recognize Watson, played by Mark Feuerstein -- especially if they were fans of the USA series Royal Pains.

  • Check out 'The Baby-Sitters Club' trailer:

    The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club will hit Netflix on July 3. Should anyone wish to feel a little old (older than we already do, ha!), or add a family-friendly option to his or her queue, this is the show.

    All jokes aside, we are interested to see this series!

