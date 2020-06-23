The First Trailer For the New 'Baby-Sitters Club' Netflix Series Is Finally Here

Fellow children of the '90s, it's time to take a stroll down memory lane and feel old as poo (as if we don't already). After news dropped last year Netflix is reviving The Baby-Sitters Club, many fans of the beloved Ann M. Martin books have been wondering how the book-turned-series-turned-movie would be reimagined in a world of texting and TikToking.
... and it looks like we finally have our answer.
Netflix finally dropped the first trailer for the upcoming 'Baby-Sitters Club' series.
There are nods to the '90s to give us nostaglic feels.
And stories we love that continue to stand the test of time.
Did we mention Alicia Silverstone is also a part of this reboot?
Check out 'The Baby-Sitters Club' trailer:
The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club will hit Netflix on July 3. Should anyone wish to feel a little old (older than we already do, ha!), or add a family-friendly option to his or her queue, this is the show.
All jokes aside, we are interested to see this series!
