17 TV Shows Getting Canceled in 2020



ABC It's that time of year again. While some fan-favorite series get the green light for another season, others just didn't make the cut. It's so heartbreaking when shows we get invested in are axed, but not all TV is meant to stick around. With production on many networks halted, producers had to take a good, long look at what series are worth investing in -- not to mention, with streaming services taking over, network television and cable have to be even more picky about what is on air. Only the best make it to a five or six season run, and, it's even more rare for a series to make it in the double digits. Sadly, there were quite a few cuts made this year, and a couple favorite series coming to an end.

Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CW all announced their series renewals and cancellations for 2020, and the cut list was absolutely heartbreaking this year. Sometimes, the rankings speak for themselves, and the lower the score, the more likely a show is to get the boot. The television industry is so saturated with good content that it's nearly impossible for a new series to get up and running.

When a show captivates audiences enough to get picked up for another season, it's usually pretty obvious. Series like Stranger Things, Riverdale, and more hooked audiences so quickly it was only natural that it continues on. On the other hand, many of the shows canceled this year had a smaller fan base and didn't hit the numbers needed to produce another season.

Here are 17 shows that have been canceled this year.