17 TV Shows Getting Canceled in 2020

It's that time of year again. While some fan-favorite series get the green light for another season, others just didn't make the cut. It's so heartbreaking when shows we get invested in are axed, but not all TV is meant to stick around. With production on many networks halted, producers had to take a good, long look at what series are worth investing in -- not to mention, with streaming services taking over, network television and cable have to be even more picky about what is on air. Only the best make it to a five or six season run, and, it's even more rare for a series to make it in the double digits.
Sadly, there were quite a few cuts made this year, and a couple favorite series coming to an end.
Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CW all announced their series renewals and cancellations for 2020, and the cut list was absolutely heartbreaking this year. Sometimes, the rankings speak for themselves, and the lower the score, the more likely a show is to get the boot. The television industry is so saturated with good content that it's nearly impossible for a new series to get up and running.
When a show captivates audiences enough to get picked up for another season, it's usually pretty obvious. Series like Stranger Things, Riverdale, and more hooked audiences so quickly it was only natural that it continues on. On the other hand, many of the shows canceled this year had a smaller fan base and didn't hit the numbers needed to produce another season.
Here are 17 shows that have been canceled this year.
'Single Parents'1
This relatable sitcom followed a group of single parents who became friends through their kids being in the same classroom. After only two seasons, ABC has decided to shut it down, and sadly, it will not be continuing this year. The adults weren't the only stars of Single Parents. Part of the plot followed their adorable 7-year-old kiddos who were played by some seriously talented child actors.
'Schooled'2
This spin-off series has been canceled after only two seasons. Rock Star followed Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), from The Goldbergs, in the '90s as a music teacher at her alma mater high school. Other Goldbergs characters reprise their roles in the series that focused on drama, among both students and teachers, at the high school.
'The Baker and the Beauty'3
This romantic comedy sitcom didn't last long and has already been canceled after one season. In Baker and the Beauty, sparks flew between a humble Cuban baker, and an international model and superstar during a wild Miami night. The couple have to decide how to make their life work together when they come from such different backgrounds ... including when family is threatening to pull them apart.
'Kids Say the Darndest Things'4
Tiffany Haddish and some hilarious kids sound like a recipe for great TV! Unfortunately, the show was canceled after just one season. The series, which was based on a CBS program from the '80s hosted by Bill Cosby, is a sketch comedy show starring kids and preteens. Kids Say the Darndest Things involved comedian Tiffany speaking with the children and letting them hilariously (and innocently) explain some everyday topics -- like sportsmanship, dating and relationships, or technology.
'Broke'5
Another series cut way too short, Broke is done after only one season. Star of the series, Pauley Perrette, was heartbroken at the news. She played Jackie, a single mother who is making ends meet as a bartender when her sister and brother-in-law move in after their dad cuts them off. (She has to help them adjust to a simpler lifestyle.)
'Carol's Second Act'6
TV screens are overrun by medical series, so it takes something really special to last. Unfortunately, medical comedy show Carol's Second Act didn't have what it takes. The series follows a school teacher tackling her dream of becoming a doctor, and was canceled after only one season. The season one finale introduced Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer as the hospital's Chief of Staff.
'God Friended Me'7
CBS canceled the religious social media drama, but gave the creators enough notice to craft a true ending for the series -- so its second season finale was its last. In God Friended Me, an outspoken atheist gets a friend request from a social media account called God. It sparks change in his own life, and in the lives of the friends around him.
'Man With a Plan'8
Matt LeBlanc's return to sitcoms on Man With a Plan ended after four seasons, but luckily, the showrunners got to finish out the plot the way they wanted to. The series was canceled last year, but received enough time to give the series a solid finale. Man With a Plan followed a recent stay-at-home dad who finds out that taking care of the kids while Mom brings home the bacon isn't as easy as it seems. The show wrapped up the finale episode this month.
'Almost Family'9
The single-season run of Almost Family was cut short due to production halts, and now it doesn't even have a chance at redemption in a second season. The series is based on an Australian show called Sisters, and follows a woman, Julia (Brittany Snow), who discovered that her father, a fertility doctor, used his own genetic material to conceive dozens of other children.
'Flirty Dancing'10
Competition dating series Flirty Dancing has come to an end after only one season. Host and producer Jenna Dewan was proud of the series that combined romantic chemistry with making magic on the dance floor. Sadly, Fox was "extremely disappointed" with the ratings, and didn't see it fit for another run.
'BH90210'11
The super meta 90210 reboot is done after one season. The series centered around the stars of the hit '90s teen drama, but instead of a traditional sequel, it was a pseudo-reality and fiction show. The series creators knew how hard it would be to sustain such a series for the long term, but were proud of the reboot and its one-season run.
'Outmatched'12
A family comedy about a couple trying to raise three certified geniuses in Atlantic City sounds like a series we could all get behind. Sadly, Fox didn't see the potential and canceled Outmatched after just one season. Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson starred, and the series had four up-and-coming child actors play their unconventional kids.
'Indebted'13
This NBC series was counting on the star power of one of its leads: The Nanny's Fran Drescher. But sadly, it just didn't cut it. The series centered around a couple of young parents who finally made it through the hard stages of parenting and were ready to start their next phase of life, when all of a sudden, their loud-mouth parents move in and are broke. Indebted was canceled after one season.
'Bluff City Law'14
Memphis natives will be sad to learn that legal drama Bluff City Law has been canceled after one season. The show focused on Memphis civil rights lawyer Elijah Strait and his daughter, Sydney Strait, and was filmed in Memphis, Tennessee. When Sydney's mother unexpectedly dies, she is forced to reconnect with her estranged father at his celebrated law firm.
'The Inbetween'15
This sci-fi drama had promise at NBC, but sadly, The Inbetween wasn't good enough to last longer than one season on the network. In the show, psychic woman used her abilities to fight crimes and solve mysteries with her father figure and his Seattle PD partner. The supernatural-themed series just had too much competition on the market.
'Sunnyside'16
Kal Penn's new comedy series was one of the lowest rated series in 2019, so it came as little surprise that after one season it got the boot. The show even lost its prime time spot midway through its season, and the remaining episodes aired online. Sunnyside featured a diverse cast and inclusive plot following a New York City councilman who wanted to help Queens-based immigrants and help others follow their American Dream.
'Perfect Harmony'17
NBC has nixed the musical comedy series Perfect Harmony after its freshman run, and the cast and crew couldn't be more heartbroken. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) shared her sadness on social media. "Well, NBC has cancelled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart really hurts. We had an incredible female show runner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room," she wrote. The series followed an ivy league professor who became the director of a small town church choir.