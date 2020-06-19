16 TV Shows That Have Already Been Renewed For Another Season

Bored at home? Don't worry, there is plenty more entertainment on the way. Television has looked a little different these last couple of months, and the entertainment industry is at a loss with stalled production schedules and movie releases. Still, the world must go on, and there is definitely a need for new content. People are hungry for their favorite series, and luckily, many of them have been renewed for another season. Streaming services are churning out new movies and shows consistently, but network television has had to take a pause. While these shows have been renewed, it's unclear when production can start back up again.
Time to see if a fan-favorite series made the cut for another season. It's renewal time, and these 16 shows are getting another chance. Some of these series we know all of the busy moms out there love to wind down and watch at the end of the day with a glass of wine. Time is valuable, and we don't waste it on bad TV.
Now that we've binge-watched our way through Netflix, it's time for something new.
Hopefully, production companies can open back up soon so these new seasons are on screens as soon as possible. (Networks are just as anxious as we are to get their content out there.) Some producers have already taken the leap of faith and are opening up. Tyler Perry revealed that he will start filming his shows again in his Atlanta-based studio. Surely, the rest of the networks and producers out there will follow suit.
In the meantime, here is a list of 16 shows that have already been renewed this year. Spoilers ahead, so read with caution if not caught up with these series!
'A Million Little Things'1
Network: ABC
Get ready for season three of this friendship and family drama. Season two ended in a major cliffhanger: One of the Boston friends, Eddie, has a relapse and is hit in a drunk driving accident. It's unclear if he will pull through, and it's even more heartbreaking because he was on his way to renew his vows with Katherine. Another big question was posed at the end of the season: Who hit Eddie?
'black-ish'2
Network: ABC
Follow along for a seventh season with the Johnson family. In season six, we saw Ruby and Pops reunite. Dre's estranged parents get caught between the sheets by their son, and it sparks a whole new mess of family drama. The series spin-offs are also doing quite well, and the latest, mixed-ish, was renewed for its second season.
'The Good Doctor'3
Network: ABC
Get ready for season four with Freddie Highmore's Dr. Shaun Murphy in this ABC medical drama. The season three finale saw a massive earthquake threaten and take the lives of some of the team members and patients at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Season four will likely start with the aftermath of the quake, and how our favorite doctors are coping with the trauma.
'Grey's Anatomy'4
Network: ABC
Grey's Anatomy's previous season was cut short due to production shutdowns. The missing four episodes from season 16 will probably be tied into this upcoming season. The long-running medical drama was in the midst of a lot of romance drama, including a love triangle with Meredith, the newly single Jo Karev, Jackson Avery, and Levi Schmit.
'Mom'5
Network: CBS
Allison Janney and Anna Faris play mother-daughter duo Christy and Bonnie in this sweet sitcom about family. CBS has renewed the series for an eighth season, and it's a good thing, too, because season seven left a lot of unanswered questions. Bonnie provided Christy with that much need motherly wisdom on a life-changing decision, and Jill, a friend from Christy's sponsor group, was debating fertility treatment.
'All American'6
Network: The CW
Season three of this football high school drama is on its way. In the second season, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) lead his team to victory and finishes his spring semester at his Beverly Hills high school. Things were pretty grim throughout the season, though, with Corey (Chad L. Coleman) dying of cancer, Spencer getting shot, and Coach Baker's (Taye Diggs) job in jeopardy.
'Batwoman'7
Network: The CW
Fans were thrilled that the inclusive execs at The CW decided to make the latest version of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, an openly gay woman. Season one introduced some of the key players in the series, including some recognizable superhero names. The series has been renewed for a second season, but it won't include Ruby Rose as the titular character any more. Instead, the writers are introducing an entirely new character at the start of season two.
'Charmed'8
Network: The CW
The sister witches are back for a fourth season on The CW. In season three, a battle between witches and humans was brewing, and it came to its conclusion in the finale. The showrunners told TV Line that this season of Charmed was a second act of sorts, and that the next is going to be a very satisfying final chapter. It's unclear at this point how many more seasons the series creators envision for the show.
'Dynasty'9
Network: The CW
We haven't seen the last of Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and her wealthy, socialite, and highly disturbed family. Dynasty has been renewed, and there will be a lot to unpack. Series creator Josh Reims teased to TV Line that fans missed out on seeing a Fallon-Liam wedding, due to the production shutdown. So, now, there's that to look forward to in season four.
'Riverdale'10
Network: The CW
Season five of Riverdale is set to be different than the rest. Season four took place during senior year and showcased a lot of classic high school traditions, along with the bizarre antics that take place in the cryptic town of Riverdale. The teens are graduating high school, so some think that the show could jump forward to their years after college. But since season four got cut short, it's probable that senior year will take place over the course of two seasons.
'The Flash'11
Network: The CW
The Flash is returning for season seven after a relatively hopeful season six. The finale episode -- which it was not intended to be -- was full of pep talks about the future of the superhero team. The main cast is returning for the seventh season and, reportedly, Danielle Panabaker will reprise her role as Dr. Caitlin Snow. Season six's villain, the Mirror Master, is still-at-large, so the Flash -- aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) -- and his group will try to stop him.
'The Resident'12
Network: Fox
Art was imitating life in this medical drama's third season. The doctors at Chastain Park Memorial were dealing with an outbreak when a real-life outbreak shut down its production. Now that The Resident is on for a fourth season, unresolved story lines will get wrapped up. The series' showrunner told TV Line, "We had all these building blocks – scripts that were written, and some extra shot footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieces and say, 'How best do we want to use the things we're still excited about?'"
'The Masked Singer'13
Network: Fox
Last season, Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss was revealed as the Night Angel and crowned the winner of The Masked Singer. (The Grammy Award-winning songwriter and reality star beat Jesse McCartney and Bow Wow.) Now, the popular series -- that continues to make waves on social media -- will get a whole new influx of stars to try and guess.
'Good Girls'14
Network: NBC
In Good Girls, three suburban moms get tired of their boring everyday lives and become con women. The season three finale set up these ladies future: Beth (Christina Hendricks) becomes a part of a counterfeit con, Ruby (Retta) is getting ready for their biggest thieving job yet, and Annie (Mae Whitman) is dealing with fake cash. Season four will likely continue with these women's heists, and hopefully, keep them clear of the police.
'This Is Us'15
Network: NBC
This flashback-flash forward family drama left off with some major news: Kevin (Justin Hartley) is going to be a dad, and the mom is his sister Kate's (Chrissy Metz) best friend, Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) early on-set Alzheimer's is getting worse, and she has agreed to go to a facility for treatment in St. Louis. This Is Us was renewed for two more seasons, but in season five, the siblings' rift will likely grow deeper.
'Making It'16
Network: NBC
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman from Parks & Rec are besties in real life as well as on the show Making It. Juxtaposing their personalities make for the perfect TV show hosts, which is what makes this crafting competition show so fun. Season three is coming to NBC, so we'll get to see even more extravagant, handmade projects to inspire us all.