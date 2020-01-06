Farrah Abraham Catches Heat for 'Disturbing' String Bikini Video With Daughter

The condemnation for this former Teen Mom continues to heat up, which, at this point, is basically just another day (and expected). Once again, Farrah Abraham is turning heads as the controversial mom is being called out for the recent video she posted of herself in a string bikini that features her 11-year-old daughter.
Farrah is clearly ready for the summer and happy the school year is over.
"@sophialabraham can’t handle summer break 🤣😂 thank god its summer break parents 🙏🏼 #poolside #tgisb #tgis #summerbreak #summertime #farrahabraham #sophiaabraham," the 29-year-old wrote in her post.
In the video, Farrah shows off her angles in a string bikini to the camera as she sprays herself with oil. Toward the end, 11-year-old Sophia joins her mom, resulting in the mother-daughter antics common in a number of their videos.
It didn't take long before folks chimed in, noting how "disturbing" the video is.
"Yeah and Sophia filmed her mom getting all oiled up like that. So much wrong with this. Whyyyyy," one critic commented.
"Your kid is the biggest brat ever! Good Job Farrah, this poor kid is screwed for life bc of YOU!!! I wish CPS would step in!" another added.
(Ouch.)
This isn't the first time Farrah has come under fire for her videos with Sophia.
Back in April, Farrah posted a "NSFW" video with her daughter. The two were dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," and it's safe to say lots of folks had lots of problems with it. Not only were critics not pleased to see Farrah's bra showing, but many also were not happy to see the dog's hair painted pink.
"Can you show SOME class in front of your daughter???" one person snapped.
"That poor dog! Why would you do that to that poor dog!!" added another.
And it likely won't be the last.
Tons of people are on TikTok -- including celebs or their kiddos (Mark Wahlberg's reaction to daughter Grace's videos is pure gold!) -- so we highly doubt Farrah and Sophia (she has her own Instagram account) are going to stop any time soon.
Plus, Farrah doesn't seem to care about what people think.
Farrah Abraham is going to do what Farrah Abraham wants to do.
At the end of the day, Farrah will do what she thinks is best. It is quite clear she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn't mind enjoying some fun in the sun with her little girl -- string bikini and all. Critics who have an issue with it at this point should just stop following her on social media. (*Kanye shrug*)
