Nickelodeon Reveals SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay

Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants have been speculating about it for years, but Nickelodeon never confirmed it. Now, though, in honor of Pride Month, the children's network revealed that SpongeBob is gay. On Saturday, Nickelodeon sent out a tweet, celebrating Pride Month, and in it, they revealed that SpongeBob, and a few other characters on their network are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
-
Here's the tweet from Nickelodeon:
"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the network wrote, along with a rainbow emoji. In addition to SpongeBob, the tweet featured Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger and Korra from Legend of Korra, which is a spin-off show of Avatar -- all against a rainbow-hued backdrop.
-
As TMZ pointed out, fans have speculated that Korra was gay or bisexual for a while now.
In fact, Nickelodeon essentially wrote it into the script. While Korra didn't outright talk about her sexuality in the show, there's a scene in which she's speaking with another character, Asami, and it seems fairly apparent that the two have feelings for one another. At the end of the show, they walk off holding hands, before lovingly looking in each other's eyes.
-
-
Michael D. Cohen, who plays Schwoz on 'Henry Danger,' revealed he's transgender in 2019.
-
But back to SpongeBob ... again, this isn't a shock to many fans.
As one SpongeBob fan pointed out, he had a baby with Patrick at one point, which furthered the speculation.
However, it's worth noting that in 2005 the show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, said he thought of SpongeBob and Patrick as asexual. "We never intended them to be gay," he said. "I consider them to be almost asexual. We’re just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show."
-
-
Gay, straight, bi, asexual -- no matter the orientation, SpongeBob is always great.
In addition to bringing laughs to kids for years now, SpongeBob has also experienced a delightful second-act as one of the internet's most popular memes and GIFs.
Nickelodeon has turned off replies to their tweet, so thankfully, no one will have to be subject to anything obnoxious or negative from people who aren't happy.
Happy Pride Month, SpongeBob!
Share this Story