Nickelodeon Reveals SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay

Speaking to Time last year, Cohen revealed that he transitioned in 2000. "I was misgendered at birth,” he said during the interview. "I identify as male, and I am proud that I have had a transgender experience -- a transgender journey."

"In my experience, I was born male. What my body said about it was irrelevant," he added. "No matter how hard I tried, it was not up for negotiation. Believe me, it would have been so convenient if I was actually a woman."

