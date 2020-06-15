19 Little Known Facts About 'Dora the Explorer'



Nickelodeon Animation Studios It's been 20 years (yes, two decades!) of the iconic children's show Dora the Explorer. The Nickelodeon cartoon first aired back in 2000, inspiring multiple spin-off series, and a live-action movie in 2019. The beloved characters Dora, Boots, Backpack, the Map, Swiper, and more have become pop culture icons. The creative heads at Nickelodeon initially imagined the lead character as a young white girl, but thankfully, after attending a conference -- and learning that there was a serious lack of Latinx representation in the media -- Nickelodeon gave us the Dora we know and love. The series was the first to show a Latina in a leading animated role, and inspired a generation to learn Spanish. Now, Dora is one of the most recognizable Latinx characters in television.

Everything from Dora's iconic bob and pink shirt, to the theme song, and quotes from the children's show are recognizable, which made the series an instant hit. Kids everywhere tuned in to follow along with Dora's adventures and help her solve mysteries. The interactive series allowed kids to solve puzzles and learn Spanish all while enjoying the entertainment. Like most children's shows, there was an important educational aspect to the show.

As the years went on, the show's creators did their best to keep Dora on viewers TV screens. At one point they even created a teenage version of the character for the kids who were growing up alongside her. Some will remember the Dora the Explorer computer games on the Nick Jr website, which gave fans an opportunity to get even closer to the character. There is also countless amounts of merchandise still beloved by fans to this day.

