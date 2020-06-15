19 Little Known Facts About 'Dora the Explorer'

It's been 20 years (yes, two decades!) of the iconic children's show Dora the Explorer. The Nickelodeon cartoon first aired back in 2000, inspiring multiple spin-off series, and a live-action movie in 2019. The beloved characters Dora, Boots, Backpack, the Map, Swiper, and more have become pop culture icons. The creative heads at Nickelodeon initially imagined the lead character as a young white girl, but thankfully, after attending a conference -- and learning that there was a serious lack of Latinx representation in the media -- Nickelodeon gave us the Dora we know and love. The series was the first to show a Latina in a leading animated role, and inspired a generation to learn Spanish.
Now, Dora is one of the most recognizable Latinx characters in television.
Everything from Dora's iconic bob and pink shirt, to the theme song, and quotes from the children's show are recognizable, which made the series an instant hit. Kids everywhere tuned in to follow along with Dora's adventures and help her solve mysteries. The interactive series allowed kids to solve puzzles and learn Spanish all while enjoying the entertainment. Like most children's shows, there was an important educational aspect to the show.
As the years went on, the show's creators did their best to keep Dora on viewers TV screens. At one point they even created a teenage version of the character for the kids who were growing up alongside her. Some will remember the Dora the Explorer computer games on the Nick Jr website, which gave fans an opportunity to get even closer to the character. There is also countless amounts of merchandise still beloved by fans to this day.
Read on to learn more about the beloved series on its 20th anniversary.
The Voice of Dora Made About $300,000 in Three Years1
Caitlin Sanchez voiced the notable character for three years and was paid about $300,000. Despite previously claiming she's worth millions, it turns out Caitlin only made about $1,250 per hour while working. The 14-year-old was fired from the show in 2010, and claimed that Nickelodeon had her sign a bad deal in 2007. However, representatives for Nick disputed those claims vehemently.
Dora Was the First Character to Debut Online Before TV2
Before Dora made her official debut on Nick Jr. she was active online. Promoting Dora virtually enabled fans to get excited about her series and learn more about her before it began. This was the first character to premiere online, as opposed to on the television series. It makes sense, because part of the show's premise is that the viewer is sitting at a computer screen — hence the blue arrow icon.
Dora Was an Instant Success3
Dora Marquez was an instant hit among kids, and after its premiere, the series was ranked the number one pre-school show on television. Kids just couldn't get enough of the little girl, her best monkey pal, and the rest of her friends. Dora the Explorer's premise was simple: Dora went on adventures and needed the viewers help to get to the end goal. She and her crew always run into trouble with Swiper, a thieving fox, and often meet up with a few friends along the way.
Dora's Name Is Inspired by the Spanish Word for "Explorer"4
The inspiration for Dora's name comes from the feminine Spanish word for "explorer," which is "exploradora." The executives at Nickelodeon wanted Dora to be an ambiguous Latina character, so that kids from all Latin backgrounds could see themselves in her -- so Dora's last name is Marquez, and she is from a fictional city. Her last name comes from acclaimed Latinx writer Gabriel García Márquez.
Dora Teaches English in Other Countries5
Dora the Explorer is broadcast all over the world in over 151 markets and translated to more than 31 languages. While Dora notoriously teaches Spanish in the English-speaking countries -- like the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland -- in non-English-speaking countries, Dora actually teaches English words. The young explorer is able to teach her fans all over the world about new languages, even ones outside of her own heritage.
First Spanish Word Taught Was "Azul"6
Dora was the first Latina animated character on Nickelodeon and normalized being bilingual for many children. The series was also many kids' first taste of another language, and helped them learn. In the first episode of Dora the Explorer, Dora teaches kids about the color blue, and that in Spanish, it's called "azul." It was the first of many language teaching moments in the series.
Dora Was the First Ever Latina Character to get a Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade7
In 2005, at the peak of Dora's success, she was made into an inflatable float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a true honor. In a season seven episode, the series was inspired by the real-life parade and had one in the show. The episode is called "Dora's Thanksgiving Day Parade," and it features the typical cast of characters, who must save Dora's boat float that has gone missing.
Dora First Met Boots When Swiper Was Stealing His Red Boots8
In the episode "Dora's First Trip," the young explorer meets her monkey pal while he is playing outside. The episode is set in flashbacks and tells the tale of Boots and Dora running into Swiper the mischievous fox. Swiper tries to take Boots' recognizable red rain boots, but they stop him together. Backpack and the Map don't make an appearance in the episode, because it was before Dora had acquired them.
Swiper & Map Are Voiced by the Same Actor9
No one would expect a character that causes so much trouble to also voice the character that provides so much help. Marc Weiner voices both Swiper and the Map, and appeared in both the live-action movie, and the spin-off series, Go, Diego! Go!. Marc has not ventured far out of voice acting, and has only appeared in Dora-related content in his career.
Boots Was Originally Supposed to Be a Mouse10
It's hard to imagine Dora's bestie, Boots, as anything other than the curious little monkey, but he was originally thought to be a mouse. The lovable sidekick has gone on a few adventures without Dora, too, but as he has the mindset of a preschooler, he usually has to ask her many questions. Boots grew up in the series, too. When it started he was 4, but the creators wanted him to identify with the target demographic and had him age up to a 5-year-old.
Boots was Initially Going to be Yellow11
Another initial decision was Boots' color, which was yellow. However, after testing the show with audiences they decided on his signature purple hue. The purple was thought to be more cohesive with the other characters' colors on the show, while the yellow clashed. Real pre-schoolers gave their opinions early on in the process, so they knew they had nailed it with monkey we know today.
'Dora the Explorer' Has Won Numerous Awards, Including 16 Emmys12
The cartoon won a Peabody Award in 2004, an NAACP Award in 2009 and 2010, and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2011. Dora the Explorer clearly resonated with critics, as well as audiences. The show was widely acclaimed for its diversity efforts and its educational nature while keeping up the entertainment value for children.
Multiple Celebrities Have Guest-Starred13
It's not just everyday folks who love the series; many celebrities do, too. Hilary Duff, Shakira, Alan Cumming, Rosie Perez, and John Leguizamo are some of the stars who guest-starred on Dora the Explorer. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously showed their kids an episode in which Dora's mom has twins to prepare their own children for the arrival of their new siblings.
Each Episode Was Screened by 75 Preschoolers14
The series creators wanted to make sure that they got each episode right, so they consulted with the experts themselves: preschoolers. Before an episode aired, the team had 75 preschoolers screen the show and tell execs what they liked and disliked. Professional experts, like educational and cultural consults, have also helped with the series.
Each Episode Took Over a Year to Create15
Nickelodeon spared no expense for the quality of the show, and apparently, the network was more than 300 people working on a single episode. It also initially took over a year to create a single episode. With all of the expert opinions and screenings, it makes sense that the creators needed extra time to make sure each showing was just right.
'Dora' Launched a Successful Spin-Off Series Called 'Go Diego Go'16
Dora the Explorer was so beloved by fans, that Nickelodeon decided to create a spin-off series based on Dora's cousin, Diego. After Go Diego Go saw much success, even more Latinx-based children's shows were created -- like Special Agent Oso and Sofia the First -- giving people even more representation. In an age with such little diversity, it was great to see children's shows championing the cause.
Nearly Two Decades Later, a Live-Action Movie Hit Theaters17
The live-action movie fell a little flat with viewers and critics, but it was perfect timing for fans who have grown up with Dora. Kids who remember Dora from their childhood are now adults (and likely parents) that makes Dora and the Lost City of Gold a great family-friendly movie for the kiddos. The film stars Isabela Moner as Dora and is an adventure even grander than any fan could imagine. Boots and Diego tag along, too, so it definitely delivers the feels.
Dora Asks Viewers to Find a Main & Recurring Character During the Credits18
One of the best parts of the series is the interactive element. Dora often asks her young viewers for help, leaving a pause for a genuine response. At the end of each episode, a recurring character would hide somewhere on-screen, and it would be up to the viewers to find them. The viewer is symbolized by a blue computer mouse that curses across the screen and clicks on the hidden character.
Many Shows Reference Dora as a Pop Culture Icon19
From Saturday Night Live parodies, to references on other Nick shows, like Drake & Josh, Dora is everywhere in pop culture. Even adult cartoons -- like Family Guy, South Park, Futurama, and American Dad -- have joked about the children's show. These references further reiterate the cartoon character's fame and relevance in the public eye.