Twitter Calls For 'Paw Patrol' To Be Canceled Amid Police Brutality Protests

People are protesting police violence in a myriad of ways, including on Twitter calling for children's shows to be canceled. Paw Patrol is a beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, but because it portrays police in a positive light, some people are coming for it on social media. These online protests are most likely a joke, but there is some truth behind them. Other police-related entertainment series such as A&E's Live P.D. have already been canceled. Now, some think Paw Patrol could be next.
-
'Paw Patrol' sent out a tweet in support of Black Lives Matter and the protests against police violence.
Any parents out there to kids younger than 10 probably know about this cartoon about a group of pups who help others. It portrays dog police positively, which sparked controversy in light of the protests. The children's show made a small effort to support the protests against police violence. It sparked an influx of replies calling for the show to be canceled.
-
Lots of the cancel 'Paw Patrol' tweets are jokes, but there is a hint of seriousness.
Even though some people considered these replies a joke, there were many that seemed serious. In a time where police are being reviewed by extremely critical eyes, even something as harmless as a children's show could be taken the wrong way. Sadly, if Paw Patrol is canceled, there will be many unhappy kids missing out on their favorite show.
-
-
Another very different cops show already has been canceled.
A&E's Live P.D. has been given the boot for its portrayal of cops in action. Deadline reported that after four seasons and nearly 300 episodes, the cops show has come to an end.
"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live P.D.," a network statement noted. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."
-
There is backlash for those thinking the children's show should be canceled.
One Paw Patrol fan called out news outlets and Twitter accounts for taking the protests against the show seriously. "Woke up to learn people were joking about canceling #PawPatrol, and news outlets took it seriously. If you're upset about 6 pups who help the town of Adventure Bay with various things, you need to rethink your priorities. It's a kids show. #pawpatrolisnotbad #welovepawpatrol," the person wrote.
A New York Times article took an in-depth look at the depiction of good cops in entertainment, especially in kids' entertainment. Amanda Hess wrote, "The effort to publicize police brutality also means banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves ... Paw Patrol seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm."
-
-
Tell your kids not to worry: 'Paw Patrol' isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Paw Patrol hasn't been canceled yet, according to Decider, although we're sure the show is taking a serious look at how to handle its content moving forward.
Nickelodeon recently renewed the series for its eighth season and has a movie based on the show on the way for August 2021. Nickelodeon also aired an eight-minute long commercial in solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Share this Story