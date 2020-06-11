Twitter Calls For 'Paw Patrol' To Be Canceled Amid Police Brutality Protests

A&E's Live P.D. has been given the boot for its portrayal of cops in action. Deadline reported that after four seasons and nearly 300 episodes, the cops show has come to an end.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live P.D.," a network statement noted. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."