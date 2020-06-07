Bravo Fires 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute for Racist Behavior

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Nocking Points Wines
Racist celebrities are finally getting what they deserve after being called out by other actors. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, plus two new male stars on Vanderpump Rules, were canned by Bravo after racist remarks and tweets came to light. Kristen and Stassi wrote apologies, but it's too late. Faith Stowers, the only black person on the series, came forward about her experiences with racism while on the show.
-
Bravo shows that racism won't be tolerated.
After Faith came forward about experiencing racism from Kristen and Stassi, Bravo swiftly fired the two reality stars from the show. Apparently, Kristen and Stassi called the police on Faith for a robbery she did not commit. The two women mistook Faith for another black woman who had reportedly stolen watches. Plus, Max Boyens and Brett Caproni, two newcomers on the show, were fired over resurfaced racist tweets.
-
Stassi Schroeder issued an apology.
Stassi wrote an apology to her Instagram followers, but it did not feel genuine to them. One person commented, "Girl you not sorry you sorry it resurfaced."
Both Stassi and Kristen only apologized after Faith's Instagram Live video went viral. Faith called out her two costars for calling the police on her based only on the color of her skin.
-
-
Kristen Doute also spoke out.
Kristen shared a similar apology that also received some backlash. Faith shared that she had never heard from either of these two, and many wondered why the women didn't apologize at the time of this incident.
Someone commented on Kristen's post, "If you really are not racist, you would have apologized directly to Faith. But did you? No. Fake. Just another PR stunt."
-
Bravo fired four stars from the reality series.
Racist celebrities finally are facing the consequences of their comments. Vanderpump Rules follows the staff of a bougie restaurant in West Hollywood owned by Lisa Vanderpump.
Moving forward, the network and the series are taking accountability for their cast and crew, and the systemic racism that exists. It clearly got started right away with firing the four cast members.
-
-
Faith shared an Instagram story.
Share this Story