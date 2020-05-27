20 Binge-Worthy Movies & Series Coming to Netflix in June

Prepare to be glued to the screens, because Netflix has some amazing summer content coming in June. Multiple series are releasing their final seasons, so fans can binge-watch their favorite shows from start to finish. Plus, there are some major movie moments coming to the streaming service, too. Netflix is releasing nostalgic movies that will take fans way back, along with some more contemporary films. Netflix's summer original movies begin to drop this month, and we couldn't be more excited. Kids are out of school, and everyone's taking a collective breather -- so streaming could be just what the world needs right now.
Netflix is releasing movies and series in June that are going to demand our attention, and it doesn't hurt that throwing on a movie is the perfect way to get the whole family together. There are also a few shows that everybody in the fam can watch together coming to the service. Netflix has something for everyone, though, so if moms need alone time, they can catch up on a few of these series dropping soon.
Gather the kids around the TV (or computer), and show them some fan-favorite movies from the '80s and '90s. The nostalgic throwbacks Netflix is dropping are worth sharing with the future generations. There are tear-jerkers and heartfelt entertainment headed to the platform, as well as more lighthearted comedic stuff, too.
Basically, it's time to renew that Netflix subscription -- or sign up, first-timers. Here's 20 binge-worthy movies and shows coming soon to Netflix.
-
'All Dogs Go To Heaven'1
Hits Netflix: June 1
Animal lovers, rejoice! The adorable animated flick from the '80s is finally dropping to Netflix. This sweet film, about a girl and her recently revived canine companion, is one that should be shared with kids for years to come. Former fans can feel the nostalgia rewatching All Dogs Go to Heaven after all of these years and introduce it to their own little ones who will experience that joy for the first time.
-
'Bad News Bears'2
Hits Netflix: June 1
Ex-minor league player Morris Buttermaker (Billy Bob Thornton) has a grouchy personality and a drinking problem. To get him back on his feet, his lawyer (Marcia Gay Harden) convinces him to coach the town little league team, a group of misfits that appear to be hopeless. With the help of Buttermaker, though, they finally take on their rivals: the Yankees. This 2005 iteration is a remake of the 1970s classic, with great comedic timing from Thornton and the kids who play the baseball team.
-
-
'Clueless'3
Hits Netflix: June 1
Another nostalgic classic is headed to Netflix. Moms with teenage daughters have to show them this Clueless but should be prepared to hear "As If!" moving forward. Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the typical Hollywood socialite and tries to make over the new girl in town, Tai (Brittany Murphy). With the help of her bestie, Dion (Stacey Dash), the two turn their new friend into a full-blown teenage monster.
-
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'4
Hits Netflix: June 1
Another classic that deserves to be rewatched over and over again is Steven Spielberg's E.T. This story is about a young boy, and his new best friend that happens to be an alien that crashed on Earth. Everything is going well ... until the government learns of the visitor and crashes the party. Elliot (Henry Thomas) has to help the gentle alien get back to his spaceship and "phone home."
-
-
'The Healer'5
Hits Netflix: June 1
In The Healer, Alec (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is a broke repairman with a terrible gambling habit and a not-so great personality. Threatened by a local pawn broker, Alec decides to move in with his uncle in Nova Scotia for the year. His uncle believes that Alec has inherited the family ability to miraculously heal others. Trying to understand his gift, he befriends a young girl terminally sick with cancer.
-
'The Help'6
Hits Netflix: June 1
Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, The Help follows black maids living in Jackson, Mississippi during the years before and during the Civil Rights Movement. Skeeter (Emma Stone), a white southerner, decides to write a book about the maids' experiences, but it comes at a great risk to them. As Skeeter interviews more maids, even more shocking stories are revealed.
-
-
'The Queen'7
Hits Netflix: June 1
In The Queen, Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth in the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic passing. The royal family is grappling with their own grief and trying to decide how to appear to the public. As the queen and her closest family members stay locked away in their palace, the public begins to think their silence is a lack of caring. Prime Minister Tony Blair -- who helped with the public relations during the ordeal -- is expertly played by Michael Sheen. Mirren won an Oscar for her portrayal of the queen.
-
'The Stolen'8
Hits Netflix: June 1
Alice Eve plays a mother searching for her kidnapped son in this western thriller. Her character, Charlotte Lockton, is a wealthy English immigrant in New Zealand. She navigates through the tough world of the 1860s gold rush, finding help in her search along the way. When she finally faces her son's kidnapper, it's clear that she will stop at nothing to protect her child.
-
-
'Fuller House' Season 59
Hits Netflix: June 2
The Full House reboot started out with excitement and initial concern, but fans quickly hopped back on the sitcom bandwagon. The series follows two of the Tanner sisters -- DJ and Stepanie -- and their neighbor and bestie, Kimmy, as they move back into their childhood home. Expect plenty of cameos from a few fan-favorite characters, as well as some new faces -- including DJ's very own kids. Now, the final season is airing on Netflix, so fans can binge-watch it from start to finish.
-
'Lady Bird'10
Hits Netflix: June 3
This Oscar-nominated film is the perfect movie for mothers and daughters. While Marion McPherson (Laurie Metcalf), and her daughter, Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan), have a turbulent relationship. (The two love each other greatly and are more alike than they realize.) The relationship between a teen and her mom can be difficult to watch at times, but ultimately, is one that warms people's hearts. Greta Gerwig directed this instant classic, and Lady Bird features Timothée Chalamet and Beanie Feldstein.
-
-
'13 Reasons Why' Season 411
Hits Netflix: June 5
13 Reasons Why shocked viewers after its first season premiered, because of a graphic suicide depiction. The series was criticized for the scene, and its creators went on to defend some of the controversial moments. However, the show carried on and has had its fair share of fans. Now, the series is airing its final season with the students from Liberty High finally graduating.
-
'Queer Eye' Season 512
Hits Netfilx: June 5
Get some tissues ready, because Queer Eye is back. The heartfelt reality series follows five gay men -- aka "the Fab Five" -- who set out to transform the lives of others for the better. This season, the Fab Five are in Philadelphia, aka "the city of brotherly love." The group is helping a gay pastor struggling with his identity, a single mom try to find time for her daughter, and a woman who needs a confidence boost, among others.
-
-
'Supernatural' Season 1513
Hits Netflix: June 5
After all this time, The CW series Supernatural is finally coming to an end. The series is in the middle of its fifteenth and final season (it had to stop production because of our new normal), but the first half is heading to Netflix. While fans might have to wait for the series finale, at least there tons of episodes to enjoy.
-
'Lennox Hill' Season 114
Hits Netflix: June 10
Fans of medical dramas -- like Grey's Anatomy and New Amsterdam -- will love this docu-series about real-life doctors, Lennox Hill. The series follows four doctors, two brain surgeons (Drs. David Langer and John Boockvar, Chair and Vice Chair of Neurosurgery, respectively), an emergency room physician (Dr. Mirtha Macri), and a Chief OBGYN Resident (Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson) at New York City's Lennox Hill. The show gets real as the surgeons have to deal with the pressures of treating patients daily and does not hold back.
-
-
'Pose' Season 215
Hits Netflix: June 11
FX's Pose follows the '80s and '90s NYC ball scene for the LGBTQ+ community. The season two finale aired last August, and it's finally headed to the streaming service for fans to binge-watch all 17 episodes to their heart's desire. Pose has already been renewed for a third season, but that air date is unclear as Hollywood is basically shut down. The show stars Billy Porter, Angelica Ross, and MJ Rodriguez, among other notable LGBTQ+ stars.
-
'Dating Around' Season 216
Hits Netflix: June 12
Netflix has had surprising success with its dating competition and reality shows -- like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind. Another series, Dating Around, has its second season coming to the streaming service. This show works like speed dating, with one single hopeful meeting five quick dates. The dater is then able to pick one of the five for a second date.
-
-
'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 617
Hits Netflix: June 13
After six seasons and six years, Shonda Rhimes' How To Get Away With Murder has come to an end. The series follows Annalise Keating, (Viola Davis) a lawyer and criminal law professor who finds herself wrapped up in the crime she often teaches about. With her own murder in question during the final season, the series finale gave fans the closure they've been waiting for.
-
'The Politician' Season 218
Hits Netflix: June 19
Ryan Murphy's darkly comedic series The Politician takes a serious look at a high school student's run for class president. Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) will stop at nothing to get to the top, and season one showed just that. Season two will pick up right where the first season left off, with Payton deciding to take his political run to a more legitimate playing field: the US Senate. The satirical series unpacks the political corruption that exists in real life -- on a much more extreme level.
-
-
'Floor Is Lava' Season 119
Hits Netflix: June 19
Netflix has a brand new show based on a game we probably all played as kids. In Floor Is Lava, players must jump from one giant furniture piece to another and avoid falling into the fiery pit of lava beneath them. It's unclear as of now what the winning prize will be for those who make their way out of the treacherous maze of chairs, tables, couches, chandeliers, and curtains. Netflix tweeted a picture from the show and wrote, "we just announced a new competition series called Floor Is Lava (inspired by the game where kids jump from furniture to furniture) and this picture from the show is SENDING ME."
-
'Dark' Season 320
Hits Netflix: June 27
This German drama series is about four families, a time-traveling conspiracy, and the impending apocalypse. It's no coincidence that the third and final season of the show drops on June 27 as that's the day the apocalypse will take place according to the series' lore. The series finale should answer some of the deep and pressing questions the show has asked its viewers for all of its run. The totally twisted story will finally be untangled and understood.