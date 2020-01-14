Victoria Fuller Jokes She 'Escaped' Chris Soules in Cheeky Relationship Update

It's still kind of mind-blowing to think about the fact that former Bachelor stars Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating, and now, we have another update. After visiting her new boo at his farm in Iowa, Victoria joked that she's "escaped" Chris, but it's not clear what it means about the future of their relationship.
Hmm ...
-
Back in April, news broke that Victoria had flown to Iowa to be with Chris.
... yes, even in the times of social distancing. Immediately, it seemed like this couple could possibly be the real deal -- or that they at least felt strong enough sparks that they had to find out if there was potential there ASAP.
It appears Victoria has been spending a lot of time out there, but recently, she made a break for it to see some of her friends.
-
Over the weekend, Victoria shared that she "escaped" the farm.
-
-
It seems like Victoria eventually made her way back to Chris' house in Arlington, though.
-
Despite the Instagram story posts, Victoria and Chris' relationship hasn't made it to the grid yet.
They haven't posted any photos together, which is definitely interesting, but it seems they're both plenty aware of the speculation that's going on (and the fact that people have totally figured out that Victoria is staying with him).
But they definitely seem happy to be hanging out during this time -- and taking a break to go grab wine with the girls is part of a healthy relationship anyway.
-
-
It's definitely interesting to see this all play out.
As far as we can tell, Victoria and Chris seem like a pretty solid couple so far, and that's saying a lot, considering that they started their relationship at a time where they were kinda forced to spend more time together than most new couples would.
If anyone needs us, we'll be here, waiting for the next update. We need something to keep us entertained, after all.
Share this Story