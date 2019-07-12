Maci Bookout Speaks Out Amid Backlash For Putting 11-Year-Old Son on 'Very Strict' Diet

We've really gotta hand it to Maci Bookout -- even though she had Bentley at a young age, the Teen Mom OG star has done an awesome job raising her kids. But now, one of her recent parenting decisions has been called into question, leaving Maci to explain why Bentley is on a strict diet after Tuesday night's new episode.
On Tuesday's episode, Bentley wanted to go down a weight class for wrestling.
Over the years, we've seen how into sports Bentley gets -- and Maci's always taken him and his interests very seriously. So when he admitted that he wanted to wrestle at a lower weight class, she helped him out, offering him foods like grilled chicken, veggies, and lots of water to help him meet his goal.
On the episode, Ryan and Mackenzie seemed concerned about Bentley's diet ... and they weren't the only ones.
Fans took to Maci's Instagram comments to voice their concern.
Maci took to Twitter to explain that she didn't want Bentley to "cut" weight in the first place.
In another tweet, she added:
"I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, doritos & candybars.Through the season, he decided he didn't like it-I told him that's okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did."
Sounds reasonable! Bentley seems to be the one in control here -- it wasn't Maci encouraging him to lose weight at all.
She went on to retweet fans who seemed to get where she was coming from, along with her own input.
It sounds like she genuinely was just trying to be supportive of his goals -- even if the goals meant losing five pounds to wrestle in a lower class. But ultimately, it didn't work out for Bentley, and that's totally okay, because when he made that decision, Maci supported him, too.
Doesn't seem like anything unhealthy or damaging is going on here, y'all.
It's pretty obvious how much Maci adores her kids.
Through the years, we've never seen her be anything but loving towards Bentley, Maverick, and Jayde, no matter what situation was happening around them. We don't see that changing anytime soon!
Bentley gets major props for wanting to be the best athlete he can be. It's hard to imagine how he keeps up with all those sports, though ... oh, to have the energy of an 11-year-old boy!
