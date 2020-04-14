Farrah Abraham Called Out for Giving Daughter Sexually Suggestive Face Mask

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
It's a pretty common occurrence that we're left shaking our heads because of something former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has done, but this time, she's really outdone herself. Farrah gave daughter Sophia an inappropriate face mask to wear, and now, she's facing all kinds of backlash from fans ... though we can't really say we're surprised.
Recently, Farrah launched her own line of cloth face masks.
Like many others, Farrah's hopping on this moneymaking opportunity and trying to sell trendy (and provocative) masks on Amazon of her own design.
"It's like my burka ... it's like my freedom of expression ... it's like my religion ... it's my life line .... it's like #takeyobestie to get a mask now because friends don't let friends, family, coworkers & strangers die," Farrah wrote, showing off her many designs on Instagram.
Farrah also happened to show off her and Sophia wearing the masks, including a very inappropriate one.
Fans didn't hold their criticism back.
Although some people were upset with Farrah selling masks and capitalizing off of a horrifying situation, many were focused on the fact that Sophia was wearing such an inappropriate design.
On one hand, we've seen this kind of behavior from Farrah before -- many times, in fact. On the other hand ... it's really hard to understand why she keeps exposing Sophia to things that obviously aren't appropriate for her age.
This isn't the first time Farrah's gotten called out like this recently.
Just last month, Farrah faced some serious backlash when she wore an inappropriate outfit -- exposing her bra and all -- while filming a TIkTok video with Sophia. We know Farrah always goes for the shock value, and this kind of thing is just par for the course ... but it's still pretty surprising that after 11 years of parenthood, she hasn't really changed the way she does things one bit.
It's doubtful that Farrah will change her ways at this point.
After all, she definitely likes the attention -- and this is the kind of thing that keeps that attention coming.
Fortunately, from everything else we can see, Sophia is well-loved and taken care of and seems to be a healthy, happy kid. We just wish her mom would keep things a bit more age appropriate for her -- but in the end, it's Farrah's decision to make for her daughter.
