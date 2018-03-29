Collin Gosselin 'Embarrassed' Special Tribute to Dad's Girlfriend Went Public

The fact that Collin Gosselin and his mom, Kate Gosselin, are estranged isn't exactly a secret, but apparently, Collin hasn't been trying to send any messages about their relationship publicly. According to dad Jon Gosselin, Collin didn't intentionally shade Kate with his Mother's Day Instagram post -- in fact, it was supposed to be private from the beginning.
In honor of the holiday, Collin thanked Jon's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, for everything she does for him.
Though Collin's Instagram is now set to private, it wasn't when Collin posted the message, and according to Us Weekly, this is what he had to say:
"I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn't say enough, I love you so much and you've done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!"
Seems a little shady to not include Kate, as sweet as this message to Colleen was, but according to Jon, Collin didn't mean anything by it.
Jon says Collin wasn't trying to make a statement against his mother.
In fact, as Jon told Entertainment Tonight, Collin didn't even know the post was public until Colleen's son, Jordan, pointed out that it was.
"He didn't realize his account was public," Jon said. “He wrote a message to Colleen and then … Jordan showed it to me, and I was like, 'Uhh, hold on a second.' I was like, ‘Dude … You gotta make that private.'"
So he did, but Jon said Collin was still "embarrassed" by the situation. Aww!
Collin and Kate have been estranged for some time.
For a while, when Collin was still living with Kate, he fell off the grid, which made fans demand to know where he was. As it turned out, he had been living in a facility for health issues that haven't ever fully been disclosed. After a lengthy custody battle, Collin moved in with Jon, and it seems as if this father and son duo have been having a blast ever since.
And obviously, things are going well in their blended family with Colleen and her kids, too.
Collin and his siblings haven't been in contact either.
In another recent interview with ET, Jon said he felt that there was an "invisible wall" between Hannah and Collin, who live with him, and their siblings, who live with Kate.
"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," he said at the time. "Kate and I don't live that far away from each other but I feel like there is an invisible wall. They should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it's more on the other side."
Either way, it's good to see that Collin has a healthy relationship with Colleen.
After all, she and Jon have been together forever now, and it doesn't seem like she's going anywhere. If Collin and Kate aren't close, it's good to know that he does have a mom figure in his life who he can count on -- and it's great to see him so happy after everything he's been through in general.
Colleen must have been super touched by his Instagram post ... whether it was meant to be public or not.
