15 Ways Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules Could Become a Powerful 'Bachelor' Nation Couple

Since Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor ended earlier in 2020, we've been wondering what would happen next for Victoria Fuller, who ended up being one of the last season's "villains." Where would life take her once the cameras were off? As it turns out, it led her to another former Bachelor who's been single for awhile: Chris Soules. In early April, rumors first began circulating that Chris and Victoria were dating, and blogger Reality Steve broke the news that Victoria was hanging out in Iowa with Chris where he lives and operates his farm.
At first, it seemed like this was just juicy gossip, but it quickly became clear that there was more to it than that.
As we closely examined the internet for clues on whether or not this intel was legit, it didn't take long for them to start popping up. First, Chris and Victoria both posted photos from the same cornfield, which made it easy to see that they were both in Iowa. After all, Chris' nickname on The Bachelor wasn't Prince Farming for nothing, and those cornfields are where he makes his living. Then, not long after that, Victoria seemed to confirm the relationship herself with a subtle caption on her Instagram post that she was living the "farm life," which told us all we needed to know.
Unfortunately, these two are keeping pretty mum about things, which makes sense. This relationship is still so new, and at this point, anything could happen.
But we totally feel like Victoria and Chris have the potential to become the next Bachelor it couple, and here's why. It's still early to tell if they might last, but Ashley and Jared should probably prepare themselves to hand over their crown.
Chris' 'Bachelor' Season Was Legendary1
It might have been a long time ago, but without Chris ever being the Bachelor, the way that Bachelor Nation as a whole looks right now would be totally different. His season introduced us to contestants who are still pretty famous in the reality TV universe, including Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jade Roper, and who could forget Ashley Salter and her onions versus pomegranate moment?
Pilot Pete's Season Is Still Fresh on Everyone's Minds2
Thanks to Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, we were introduced to Victoria for the first time -- and that's still the season that seems to be getting the most buzz, probably because it's also the most recent Bach Nation show, too. That means that Victoria is still fresh on people's minds as a contestant, which is definitely good news when it comes to the star power of her relationship with Chris.
There's Always Buzz Around Victoria3
For better or for worse, Victoria has ended up being one of the most talked about contestants from Peter's season. Usually, this was because she was so controversial, bringing the drama both on and off the show -- including that awkward Chase Rice concert. But at this point, the fact that so many people talk about her and still care about what she's doing could go a long way to making her and Chris a power couple.
Their Relationship Was Totally Unexpected4
We've seen some unlikely pairings in Bachelor Nation before -- usually thanks to Bachelor in Paradise, because there's no accounting for what goes down on the beach -- but this relationship is one that we truly did not see coming. Chris and Victoria together came completely out of left field, but that might end up being one of the big reasons why they end up being one of the franchise's A-list couples.
Everyone is curious!
They're Already Making Headlines5
It seems like everywhere we look, there's a new story about Chris and Victoria dating, and like we said, this couple was so unexpected that of course people are talking about it. But if they are going to become a power couple -- especially reaching the ranks of other Bach power couples like Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. -- making those headlines is necessary, and they already have a head start.
Chris Has Been Single for a While6
Aside from the random dating rumor here and there, it seems like the last serious relationship Chris was in was with his Bachelor winner, Whitney Bischoff ... and that relationship ended in 2015. Five years later, it's about time that Chris get back out there, so if he's finally finding happiness with Victoria, it could be the real deal. He doesn't seem like someone who would settle for just anybody.
Opposites Attract7
Chris has always been the kind of guy who keeps it low-key -- even when he was The Bachelor, he made it clear that he was all about the farm life in Iowa and wasn't looking for anything flashy. But Victoria? Well, from what we know about her, she's the opposite. If Chris is low-key, Victoria is definitely high-key -- and in that case, the fact that they're so different just might end up working.
They Beat the Odds to Be Together8
Even though we're living in a time when most of us have put our dating lives on pause and are hanging out at home to stay safe, not even social distancing guidelines could keep Chris and Victoria apart. Not only does that show real commitment so early on in their relationship, but it also shows that they must have a serious connection to each other already.
Who knows? This could totally last.
Victoria Is So Different From Chris' Exes9
Based on what we know about Whitney and the other women Chris was interested in on The Bachelor, we definitely wouldn't have pegged Victoria to be his type, but that might just be a good thing. She's much more outgoing than Whitney, who tended to like to keep things as private as possible. Change isn't always a bad thing, though, and in Chris' case, it seems to be working for him.
Chris Could Use the Hype Right Now10
Chris does seem to enjoy flying under the radar, but at this point, we think he could use the hype. After all, he's been under that radar so long that we often forget that he was the Bachelor just a few years ago. But Victoria could also be the one to change all that. After all, people are already talking about them as a couple, which could be seen as a great sign.
She's all about the hype!
Chris Harrison Seems to Approve11
While talking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Bachelor host Chris Harrison let it slip that while he doesn't know much about their relationship, he is happy for them.
"I guess he slid into her DMs -- is that how that works?" he said. "I don't know, but good on them. I hope they're happy and I hope she's driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That's great."
Chris Harrison's seal of approval is good enough for us!
They Can Relate to Each Other12
Chris Harrison also said he feels like this relationship could go the distance, adding:
"I think they both have similar pasts. I think they have things they can relate to with each other. Chris is a good man. I've known Chris for a long time and love him to death, and I do know that he was very serious about 'I live in Iowa.' He has a very successful farm. ... It is in the middle of nowhere, he's not finding a Victoria out there, and so this is the only way he's gonna find somebody."
-
People Are Interested13
All of the intrigue around Chris and Victoria's relationship can only mean one thing: Fans are definitely interested in this new couple, which is kind of required if they want to become a power couple among the many that already exist in Bachelor Nation. Since their relationship appeared out of (seemingly) nowhere, people have questions, and all eyes are on them ... and that's not necessarily a bad thing!
They're Filling a 'Bachelor' Gap14
Unfortunately, thanks to current world events, the Bachelor franchise isn't exactly proceeding as planned. The Bachelorette filming has been delayed indefinitely, there's no Bachelor in Paradise to look forward to. Basically, it's slow out there -- but that's where Chris and Victoria come in, entertaining all of us and giving us something to pay attention to while we can't watch our favorite reality shows.
-
They're Both Up for Anything15