15 Ways Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules Could Become a Powerful 'Bachelor' Nation Couple

Image: Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images



Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images Since Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor ended earlier in 2020, we've been wondering what would happen next for Victoria Fuller, who ended up being one of the last season's "villains." Where would life take her once the cameras were off? As it turns out, it led her to another former Bachelor who's been single for awhile: Chris Soules. In early April, rumors first began circulating that Chris and Victoria were dating, and blogger Reality Steve broke the news that Victoria was hanging out in Iowa with Chris where he lives and operates his farm. At first, it seemed like this was just juicy gossip, but it quickly became clear that there was more to it than that.

As we closely examined the internet for clues on whether or not this intel was legit, it didn't take long for them to start popping up. First, Chris and Victoria both posted photos from the same cornfield, which made it easy to see that they were both in Iowa. After all, Chris' nickname on The Bachelor wasn't Prince Farming for nothing, and those cornfields are where he makes his living. Then, not long after that, Victoria seemed to confirm the relationship herself with a subtle caption on her Instagram post that she was living the "farm life," which told us all we needed to know.

Unfortunately, these two are keeping pretty mum about things, which makes sense. This relationship is still so new, and at this point, anything could happen.

But we totally feel like Victoria and Chris have the potential to become the next Bachelor it couple, and here's why. It's still early to tell if they might last, but Ashley and Jared should probably prepare themselves to hand over their crown.