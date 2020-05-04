Nicolas Cage to Star as Joe Exotic in Upcoming Scripted Series

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Netflix
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
TV

Nicolas Cage and Joe Exotic Tiger King
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Netflix

Given the popularity of Tiger King and how much folks are infatuated with the Netflix documentary -- and love to hate Carole Baskin -- it was only a matter of time before someone took things to the next level. Welp, a scripted series about Joe Exotic appears to be the in works, and it looks like none other than Nicolas Cage is set to take on the role of the controversial zookeeper.

  • While there aren't a ton of deets about the upcoming project, one appears to be on the way.

    Joe Exotic in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020
    Netflix

    Us Weekly reports CBS TV Studios released a statement on Monday that a new series about Joe Exotic is in fact coming down the pipeline. For now, the scripted TV series has yet to land a network but will be an eight-part limited series based on Leif Reigstad's article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild" published in the Texas Monthly.

    • Advertisement

  • Nicolas Cage will star as Joe Exotic, marking the first time we'll see him flex his acting chops in a television series.

    Nicolas Cage
    Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

    With over a hundred acting credits under his belt -- Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off, The Rock, Con Air -- this is quite the interesting choice for Nicolas Cage to make his television show debut. In addition to taking on the role as Joe Exotic, Us Weekly also reports the Hollywood juggernaut is one of the executive producers, so he's definitely coining up.

  • Apparently, the unnamed series will show how the phenomenon that is Joe Exotic came to be.

    Joe Exotic on Tiger King
    Netflix

    "Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," a summary of the scripted project reads, Us Weekly reports.

    Interesting.

  • Currently, Joe is serving out his 22-year sentence in a federal prison.

    Joe Exotic Tiger King
    Netflix

    For those who didn't watch Tiger King, Joe -- aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage as he's known by the government -- was arrested back in 2018 by the feds, United States Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, and some other entities on charges related to animal abuse, and that's putting it lightly. In 2019, Joe was convicted of not one, not two, but 17 federal charges related to animal abuse. But wait, there's more. Joe was also convicted on charges related to a "murder for hire" plot as he tried to have Carole Baskin whacked. 

    Recently, Joe made headlines for being transferred to a prison medical center from coronavirus isolation.

  • This is going to be interesting.

    Nicolas Cage
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    We've seen Nic rock a mullet before but are very interested in how this whole thing will unfold. Joe is a very ... interesting character, and given how quirky Cage can be -- especially in real life -- who can only dream of what's in store.

    Guess we'll have to wait and see what happens.

tv

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement