Nicolas Cage to Star as Joe Exotic in Upcoming Scripted Series

Given the popularity of Tiger King and how much folks are infatuated with the Netflix documentary -- and love to hate Carole Baskin -- it was only a matter of time before someone took things to the next level. Welp, a scripted series about Joe Exotic appears to be the in works, and it looks like none other than Nicolas Cage is set to take on the role of the controversial zookeeper.
While there aren't a ton of deets about the upcoming project, one appears to be on the way.
Nicolas Cage will star as Joe Exotic, marking the first time we'll see him flex his acting chops in a television series.
Apparently, the unnamed series will show how the phenomenon that is Joe Exotic came to be.
Currently, Joe is serving out his 22-year sentence in a federal prison.
This is going to be interesting.
