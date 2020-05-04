Nicolas Cage to Star as Joe Exotic in Upcoming Scripted Series

For those who didn't watch Tiger King, Joe -- aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage as he's known by the government -- was arrested back in 2018 by the feds, United States Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, and some other entities on charges related to animal abuse, and that's putting it lightly. In 2019, Joe was convicted of not one, not two, but 17 federal charges related to animal abuse. But wait, there's more. Joe was also convicted on charges related to a "murder for hire" plot as he tried to have Carole Baskin whacked.

Recently, Joe made headlines for being transferred to a prison medical center from coronavirus isolation.