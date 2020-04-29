Get Ready for Chills: A 'Goosebumps' Live-Action Series Is in the Works

Goosebumps, Night of the Living Dummy II
It seems like we live in a time when '90s TV reboots are happening left and right, and this is one we're pretty excited for. It's official: A live-action Goosebumps show is coming soon, and although it sounds like we may have to wait a bit to finally watch the new version of the show, it seems to be in good hands. 

  • The classic book series turned series is heading back to television.

    Goosebumps, Bride of the Living Dummy
    As Deadline reports, Scholastic Entertainment is partnering with Neal H. Moritz, who worked on the Goosebumps movies, and Sony Pictures TV to make it all happen, giving us an updated take on the creepy R.L. Stine novels that we used to stay up reading way past our bedtimes.

    Here's the statement from Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese: 

    "Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

  • Producer Neal H. Moritz seems very enthusiastic about the series.

    Goosebumps, Attack of the Mutant: Part 2
    "I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” he said as part of the announcement.

    We're glad to hear that someone who feels as passionately about Goosebumps as the fans do will be part of this project. 

  • This isn't the only 'Goosebumps' reboot in recent history. 

    Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Ryan Lee, Odeya Rush in 'Goosebumps'
    It's been a few years since we've been seeing a resurgence of kids' TV shows that we loved when we were younger coming back for a new generation, and Goosebumps has already been one of them. The 2015 movie starred Jack Black and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and was followed up by a sequel in 2018 (both are on Netflix), in case anyone needs to brush up. 

  • So far, there aren't any other details about the reboot. 

    Elizabeth Saunders, Benedict Campbell, Ben Cook, and Amy Stewart in Goosebumps (1995)
    From the announcement, it sounds like the project is still new and in the development stages, and right now, it doesn't seem like many shows and movies are being filmed at all. It could be awhile before we actually see this series premiere, but something tell us that the nostalgia is definitely going to be worth the wait.

    And actually, it would be perfect to time the Goosebumps series with Halloween ... 

    Goosebumps, Night of the Living Dummy II
    In the meantime, it might be a good time to break those old Goosebumps books out and introduce them to our kids (the ones who are old enough, anyway), because nobody wants to deal with the nightmares from the scarier stories. 

    Fingers crossed we find out about the story and casting soon. Hopefully, the new series will be able to do R.L. Stine's hard work some justice. 

