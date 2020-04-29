Get Ready for Chills: A 'Goosebumps' Live-Action Series Is in the Works

It seems like we live in a time when '90s TV reboots are happening left and right, and this is one we're pretty excited for. It's official: A live-action Goosebumps show is coming soon, and although it sounds like we may have to wait a bit to finally watch the new version of the show, it seems to be in good hands.
There's so much to look forward to!
-
The classic book series turned series is heading back to television.
-
Producer Neal H. Moritz seems very enthusiastic about the series.
-
-
This isn't the only 'Goosebumps' reboot in recent history.
-
So far, there aren't any other details about the reboot.
-
-
We're ready for more updates!
Share this Story