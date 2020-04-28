Victoria Fuller Quietly Confirms Chris Soules Relationship With 'Farm Life' Pic

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: It ain't official until it's on social media. (Well ... for the most part. Y'all get it.) After reports these two are the latest Bachelor Nation couple, it seems Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating -- and we finally have proof, thanks to Victoria's latest snap for the 'Gram.
Victoria seems to be enjoying time in Iowa these days.
"Farm life," the season 24 Bachelor contestant captioned the snap.
Though Chris has yet to post anything with Victoria in it, we think it's safe to say she's in Iowa because of him ... because why else would she be there? And why else would she travel to the middle of the country when we're suppose to be sheltering in place at home?
Either way, it seems like people are here for it.
"Farm life looks good on you," one commenter wrote in response to the photo.
"My heart is so full of love and I'm seriously a jellyfish right now!" another added.
She also hit up Instagram Stories to share what looks to be a cozy fire outdoors -- possibly alongside Chris Soules.
Prior to Victoria's post she's in the same town as Chris, they both shared similar photos of a field -- hinting they are in fact together.
It looks like Victoria Fuller isn't the only person from the latest season of 'The Bachelor' finding love these days.
