Victoria Fuller Quietly Confirms Chris Soules Relationship With 'Farm Life' Pic

Victoria seems to be enjoying time in Iowa these days.

"Farm life," the season 24 Bachelor contestant captioned the snap.

Though Chris has yet to post anything with Victoria in it, we think it's safe to say she's in Iowa because of him ... because why else would she be there? And why else would she travel to the middle of the country when we're suppose to be sheltering in place at home?

Either way, it seems like people are here for it.

"Farm life looks good on you," one commenter wrote in response to the photo.

"My heart is so full of love and I'm seriously a jellyfish right now!" another added.