Victoria Fuller Quietly Confirms Chris Soules Relationship With 'Farm Life' Pic

Tanvier Peart
Victoria Fuller
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: It ain't official until it's on social media. (Well ... for the most part. Y'all get it.) After reports these two are the latest Bachelor Nation couple, it seems Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating -- and we finally have proof, thanks to Victoria's latest snap for the 'Gram.

  • Victoria seems to be enjoying time in Iowa these days.

    "Farm life," the season 24 Bachelor contestant captioned the snap.

    Though Chris has yet to post anything with Victoria in it, we think it's safe to say she's in Iowa because of him ... because why else would she be there? And why else would she travel to the middle of the country when we're suppose to be sheltering in place at home?

    Either way, it seems like people are here for it.

    "Farm life looks good on you," one commenter wrote in response to the photo.

    "My heart is so full of love and I'm seriously a jellyfish right now!" another added.

  • She also hit up Instagram Stories to share what looks to be a cozy fire outdoors -- possibly alongside Chris Soules.

    Victoria Fuller campfire in Iowa with Chris Soules
    vlfuller/Instagram Stories

    Set to Adam Craig's "Just a Phase," Victoria seems to be taking in the farm life quite nicely. A quiet fire outdoors with a man who's easy on the eyes? What more could anyone ask for? Seems like the perfect way to end any day.

    (What we would give for some peace and quiet these days!)

    With Victoria recently competing on The Bachelor, and Chris competing on The Bachelorette a number of years ago before getting his own Bachelor season in 2015, we're still a bit stumped how these two hooked up (or why), but it looks like they are in fact an item.

  • Prior to Victoria's post she's in the same town as Chris, they both shared similar photos of a field -- hinting they are in fact together.

    Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Iowa farm pics
    vfuller/Instagram Stories; souleschris/Instagram Stories

    Just last week, Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller shared nearly identical photos on Instagram Stories. While they didn't give any more deets, people can definitely read between the lines.

    They're a couple, y'all.

    Earlier this month, Reality Steve revealed on Twitter that the pair is in fact an item. "(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed," he tweeted. "I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

  • It looks like Victoria Fuller isn't the only person from the latest season of 'The Bachelor' finding love these days.

    Bachelor Peter Weber
    John Fleenor via Getty Images

    Us Weekly confirms Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating. "Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people," an unnamed source told the outlet. "he has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet."

    People who watched the latest season of The Bachelor will remember Peter and Kelley, who met before the show, briefly reconnected earlier in the season. Pilot Pete eventually sent her packing up her bags before giving his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss, but with that engagement now kaput, it looks like they're giving it another go.

