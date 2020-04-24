15 Things to Know About the Upcoming 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot



TV Promos/YouTube We could hardly believe it when we found out that a Saved by the Bell reboot is officially happening in 2020. Yes, a lot of TV reboots have been in the works lately -- especially when it comes to popular '80s and '90s shows like this one -- but it seemed too good to be true that our favorite students from Bayside High would be coming back together. Now, months after the original announcement, we know this is really happening. Videos from filming have surfaced, and so has the very first trailer for the show. We may not have a premiere date quite yet, but this reboot is coming our way very, very soon, making all our nostalgic dreams come true.

Along the way, there's been a little bit of drama getting things organized (and certain cast members being left out), but other than that, it seems like the reboot has come together pretty darn smoothly for a show that could be such a big undertaking.

Here's everything we know about the Saved by the Bell reboot so far, from the cast to the plot and even what's been going on behind the scenes when it comes to the process of bringing this reboot to life. There haven't been nearly as many details (or photos or videos) released so far as we'd want to see, but at least that means there will be plenty of surprises in store for us when the show finally does premiere -- likely at some point this summer.

We can't wait to reunite with everyone from Bayside ASAP. As long as we get to see Zack, Kelly, Slater, and Jessie, we're all good.