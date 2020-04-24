15 Things to Know About the Upcoming 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot

We could hardly believe it when we found out that a Saved by the Bell reboot is officially happening in 2020. Yes, a lot of TV reboots have been in the works lately -- especially when it comes to popular '80s and '90s shows like this one -- but it seemed too good to be true that our favorite students from Bayside High would be coming back together. Now, months after the original announcement, we know this is really happening. Videos from filming have surfaced, and so has the very first trailer for the show. We may not have a premiere date quite yet, but this reboot is coming our way very, very soon, making all our nostalgic dreams come true.
Along the way, there's been a little bit of drama getting things organized (and certain cast members being left out), but other than that, it seems like the reboot has come together pretty darn smoothly for a show that could be such a big undertaking.
Here's everything we know about the Saved by the Bell reboot so far, from the cast to the plot and even what's been going on behind the scenes when it comes to the process of bringing this reboot to life. There haven't been nearly as many details (or photos or videos) released so far as we'd want to see, but at least that means there will be plenty of surprises in store for us when the show finally does premiere -- likely at some point this summer.
We can't wait to reunite with everyone from Bayside ASAP. As long as we get to see Zack, Kelly, Slater, and Jessie, we're all good.
The Reboot Was Confirmed Last September1
Last September, news broke that a Saved by the Bell reboot was finally coming. And as if that news wasn't exciting enough on its own, at the same time, it was confirmed that, at minimum, original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez were definitely joining the cast, giving fans the chance to see Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater together again. Truly a dream come true for '80s and '90s kids everywhere!
It Will Premiere on Peacock2
if it seems like a ton of new streaming services have been cropping up lately, that's because there are -- and this particular reboot will be premiering on one of them: NBC's Peacock. Though it was originally slated to debut in April, now, Peacock will be up and running in July. Not only will it feature new content, but it'll also be the streaming home for plenty of NBC shows, like Parks & Recreation, and The Office.
It's Based on Zack Morris' New Career3
When the reboot was announced, so was the basic framing of the plot. The show picks up with new students at Bayside High years later whose lives have been sent spinning by a decision by the governor of California -- who just so happens to be Zack Morris himself. Zack makes the choice to save money in the budget by closing low income schools and sending those kids to Bayside instead, and the comingling of these students ends up being straight chaos.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Wasn't Originally Invited4
Given that we knew right away that Zack Morris was a part of the new show's plot, we expected that the man responsible for his character would be playing him ... but not necessarily. In the same week the announcement was made, Mark-Paul revealed that he hadn't been asked to return for the reboot, and told Variety that he'd read about it online.
"I read it in the trades just like everybody else," he said at the time. "Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of 'huh' response."
... Neither Was Tiffani Amber Thiessen5
Again, we can't imagine a new version of Saved by the Bell without Kelly Kapowski, but in the beginning, it sounded like she definitely wasn't included. She also chimed in, saying that she hadn't been invited to join the reboot, either.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Tiffani said:
"I don't know anything about it. Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, 'Oh wow! I didn't know that was happening!' But it seems like everyone is doing a reboot, these days. It's, like, popular, I guess. I'm a girl that likes the originals. But that's me, though. I'm nostalgic that way. But I’m sure people are going to be excited about it. It seems almost popular to redo a show."
Mark-Paul & Tiffani Were Quickly on Board, Though6
Even if there was a little miscommunication in the beginning, it seems like it all got resolved fairly quickly. While talking to the Television Critics Academy, Mark-Paul had revealed that he and Tiffani would be returning, although he didn't share how much we'd be seeing of their characters.
"Everybody can sleep well at night," he said at the time. "I think Tiffani has been engaged with. It looks like you will have us in some capacity."
Lark Voorhies Was Left Out Entirely7
Even though things got straightened out with Tiffani and Mark-Paul, one character who it seems we definitely won't see more of is Lisa Turtle, even though she was a huge part of the original crew. During an an interview with Dr. Oz, Lark Voorhies shared she was hurt she didn't get an invite.
On the show, she shared what she'd written in her journal about the situation, saying:
"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."
The Reboot Was Bound to Happen8
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before a reboot happened, given how close the Saved by the Bell cast seems to be. Most of the now grown up cast regularly gets together with their families and hangs out, often sharing their adventures on Instagram -- slapping us with a healthy dose of nostalgia every time. This means plenty of chemistry should still be there when the show returns!
The Reboot Won't Be the First Time the 'Saved by the Bell' Cast Reunites in Front of Cameras9
Back in 2015, much of the cast got together on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, playing the teen versions of their characters that we're so familiar with. Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Elizabeth, and Mario were all there, along with Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding. After witnessing this production in all its glory, there's no doubt in our minds that the actual reboot is going to be just as epic.
Josie Totah Was Cast in the Lead Role10
In January, The Hollywood Reporter announced that actress Josie Totah had been cast in the lead role in the reboot, and she'd be playing Lexi, a "beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students."
Fans may know Totah from her roles in Champions, No Good Nick, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Elizabeth Is Super Pumped to Return to Bayside11
As soon as the news about the reboot was announced, Elizabeth headed straight to Instagram to celebrate, sharing photos of her and Mario -- including a throwback or two and sharing her iconic line, "I'm so excited."
"Jessie and Slater are back for more fun," Elizabeth wrote at the time. "We are thrilled to have Emmy winning 30Rock writer @TraceyWigfield bring the sequel to life on NBC/Universal."
We'll Get to See the Max Again12
Just as we saw the characters spend much of their time at Bayside in the original series, we saw just as much of them hanging out at The Max, and now, the diner will be appearing in the reboot, too. When the show started filming in January, Mario took to Instagram to share a video of him and Elizabeth sitting at a table together, having just filmed a promo for the show.
It really took us back!
Zack's Blond Hair Is Making a Comeback13
Those who have been keeping up with Mark-Paul's career in 2020 know that he's now known for having darker hair, even though his blonde locks were Zack Morris' signature look. But don't worry, the blond hair has officially returned for the reboot as Mark-Paul shared on Instagram in March.
"One of these blondes is going to be Zack Morris," he shared while sitting in the hairstylist's chair.
We'll Get to See Original Characters' Kids14
Entertainment Weekly has reported that not only will we get to see Zack and Jessie's kids in the reboot, but they've also already been cast. Belmont Camell will be playing Jamie Spano, who also happens to be the captain of the Bayside football team, and Mitchell Hoog has been cast as Mac Morris (rhymes with his dad's name... classic), who's described as Zack's handsome and charming son.
The Trailer Is Officially Here15
The first trailer for the series dropped this month, showing A.C. and Jessie in action as adults for the very first time -- and clips of Jessie and Zack's kids, too. It looks like the reboot has captured a lot of the original series' magic already.
We still don't have an official release date, but it looks like the new episodes are on the way very soon. And in the words of Jessie Spano, we're so excited!