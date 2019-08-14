Farrah Abraham Catches Serious Heat for 'NSFW' Video With Daughter Sophia

Leave it to former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham to stir up trouble involving her 11-year-old daughter. Recently, Farrah shared an Instagram video of her dancing without a shirt with Sophia, and even though we're well aware that this lady seems to live a clothing-optional life, people are still pretty taken aback in the comments. The hate is really rolling in this time.
In the controversial video, they're dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
They're not the first to do this -- the song has absolutely blown up on TikTok, after all -- but Farrah put her own personal spin on it, of course. She and Sophia are wearing matching sweats, except Farrah went for the no top look, tying it around her neck and exposing her bra. And then, there's the dog in her lap, who just so happens to be dyed pink.
To put it simply, there's a lot going on in this video.
It didn't take long for the criticism to roll in.
It does seem like Farrah could have left her shirt on for this one if Sophia's going to be involved in it -- no shade toward the choices Farrah's made in the past, but we'd assume she'd want to clean it up a bit in front of her kid, who seems to think Farrah walks on water. Sophia takes all her cues from her mom, like most girls her age.
And it would have been really cute if they were both wearing the full outfit!
Others took issue with Farrah's dog's pink color
Of course, this is a personal choice that pet owners make, and yeah, most of them aren't out there dyeing their dogs different colors. All we can do is hope that Farrah used a product that's safe for animals -- and that the dog wasn't too upset during the dye process.
We'll never say no to pink animals, but we might just like them a little better when they're on a Lisa Frank sticker instead of in real life.
This isn't the first time Farrah's parenting has been called into question.
And if we know her, it won't be the last. Countless times in the past, Farrah's been called out for being inappropriate with Sophia, and it doesn't appear much has changed since her days on MTV ended.
Now that Sophia and Farrah are attempting to take TikTok by storm, we've got a feeling that fans should probably strap in for even more controversial videos that could cause an uproar.
In the end, all that really matters is that Sophia is safe and happy.
No matter how much we (and many, many other people) might disagree with Farrah's parenting choices, Sophia's obviously a very loved little girl -- and let's face it, she's traveled to way more places on extravagant vacations than most adults.
We just hope that Farrah's looking out for her behind the scenes, because growing up in the spotlight definitely isn't easy. We want to see this kid grow up and do great things!
