Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules May Have Just Confirmed Their Relationship

Tanvier Peart
Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules
Looks like two people we know might be enjoying sheltering in place together. After speculation Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating, it seems we might have confirmation. Even though the two have yet to officially confirm things, it appears their recent Instagram Story posts are doing the trick.

(Hey, it's not official until it's on social media, right?)

  • To recap, news of this unlikely 'Bachelor' Nation couple came to light after Reality Steve revealed they're dating.

    "I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules," he mentioned in a tweet. (If you don't know how Reality Steve is, just know he has his ear to the ground and gets the tea.)

    Given Chris' Bachelor season was back in 2015, and Victoria just wrapped up season 24 recently, we didn't see this new couple alert coming, but boy is it interesting.

  • With Chris living in Iowa and Victoria in Virginia, many thought it was random for her to make the trek to the middle of the country right now.

    Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller
    Aside from these two being a random couple we never really saw coming (assuming the rumors are true), things have kinda been on lockdown these days. To pack bags and risk your health to travel from one part of the country to another -- especially when you don't have to -- doesn't sound ideal, but it appears that might've been what took place ...

  • It looks like that happened, with the two seemingly confirming they are in fact together.

    Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules similar Instagram Story posts
    ... both figuratively and physically speaking (locationwise -- don't be nasty).

    On Tuesday, Chris Soules posted a photo of a field being plowed as the sun begins to set. Then, an hour later, Us Weekly reported Victoria Fuller shared a photo of a sunset over a field that looked to be in the same area.

    So yeah, it seems Victoria is hanging out in Iowa with Chris.

  • Last week, Us Weekly reported it was Chris who reached out to Victoria.

    "Chris slid into Victoria's DMs," an unnamed insider told the outlet not too long after Reality Steve's exclusive, confirming that Victoria and Chris are spending time with each other in Iowa. Us Weekly also reported Bachelor Nation fans started noticing the pair were following each other on Instagram earlier this month.

  • Maybe we'll get an official confirmation soon.

    Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller
    Honestly, we have no idea what's going on and are curious to see how this all unfolds. Something tells us Victoria and Chris likely won't see their happily ever after, but they just might surprise us ...

    You never know.

    (We're doubtful but know to never say never.)

