Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules May Have Just Confirmed Their Relationship

Looks like two people we know might be enjoying sheltering in place together. After speculation Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating, it seems we might have confirmation. Even though the two have yet to officially confirm things, it appears their recent Instagram Story posts are doing the trick.
(Hey, it's not official until it's on social media, right?)
To recap, news of this unlikely 'Bachelor' Nation couple came to light after Reality Steve revealed they're dating.
"I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules," he mentioned in a tweet. (If you don't know how Reality Steve is, just know he has his ear to the ground and gets the tea.)
Given Chris' Bachelor season was back in 2015, and Victoria just wrapped up season 24 recently, we didn't see this new couple alert coming, but boy is it interesting.
With Chris living in Iowa and Victoria in Virginia, many thought it was random for her to make the trek to the middle of the country right now.
It looks like that happened, with the two seemingly confirming they are in fact together.
Last week, Us Weekly reported it was Chris who reached out to Victoria.
"Chris slid into Victoria's DMs," an unnamed insider told the outlet not too long after Reality Steve's exclusive, confirming that Victoria and Chris are spending time with each other in Iowa. Us Weekly also reported Bachelor Nation fans started noticing the pair were following each other on Instagram earlier this month.
Maybe we'll get an official confirmation soon.
