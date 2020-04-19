The 10 Best Quotes From 'The Office,' Ranked

John Krasinski, BJ Novak, Jenna Fischer & Steve Carell in 'The Office'
Over nine seasons, The Office easily became one of those TV shows that we just can't stop watching. No matter how many times we've seen each episode, they're all so hilarious -- and a lot of the credit for that goes to the writing. There are so many unforgettable quotes from the series that it's hard to pick our favorites, but it must be done.

Here are the 10 best quotes from The Office, ranked. Don't be surprised if inspiration strikes to watch the series all over again from the beginning after reading this list! 

  • 10.) "The good old days."

    Ed Helms in 'The Office'
    In the series finale -- one of the saddest episodes of television ever, BTW -- Andy is looking back at his experiences at Dunder Mifflin, thinking about how he wishes he could have appreciated them while they were still happening.

    "I wish there was a way to know you're in 'the good old days,' before you've actually left them," Andy says. Yep, that's something we can all relate to.

  • 9.) Annoying friendship.

    Ed Helms in 'The Office'
    Once again, another perfect quote from Andy, who just can't seem to get people to be on his side. When he said, "Sorry I annoyed you with my friendship," he was getting pretty peeved at Michael. At the same time, his cellphone was ringing in the ceiling, and he couldn't find it, which led to him punching a hole in the wall -- and getting sent to anger management before he could return to work.

    Another prank by Jim ... but this time, it got serious fast.

  • 8.) Making it up as we go along.

    Steve Carell in 'The Office'
    Although many of his coworkers had probably figured this out about Michael already, in one episode, he explained that, sometimes, he just doesn't know what he's about to say until it comes out of his mouth. 

    "Sometimes I'll start a sentence, and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way," he admitted.

    Yeah, we've all been there.

  • 7.) "Took my heart and dropped it into a bucket of boiling tears."

    Steve Carell, Rainn WIlson, & Kate Flannery in 'The Office'
    When Michael learned that his former boss, Ed Truck, passed away, he went into a spiral about death and the real meaning of life. Michael described the feeling of grief perfectly and hilariously all at the same time, because yes, that's possible.

    He said

    "I lost Ed Truck, and it feels like somebody took my heart and dropped it into a bucket of boiling tears, and at the same time, somebody else is hitting my soul in the crotch with a frozen sledgehammer, and then a third guy walks in and starts punching me in the grief bone, and I'm crying, and nobody can hear me, because I'm terribly, terribly ... terribly alone."

  • 6.) "The worst thing about prison was the ... was the Dementors."

    Steve Carell in 'The Office'
    When Michael found out that some people in the office thought going to prison would be better than coming to work every day, he transformed himself into Prison Mike -- warning Ryan not to drop the soap and giving them his fake account of life in prison compared to working in an office. (Spoiler: His description sounded very similar to Harry Potter.)

    "The worst thing about prison was the ... was the Dementors," Michael said. "They were flying all over the place and they were scary and then they'd come down and they'd suck the soul out of your body and it hurt!"

  • 5.) "Would an idiot do that?"

    Rainn Wilson
    Much like Michael, Dwight, the assistant to the regional manager (duh), has dropped some wisdom on us too -- including his method of making decisions, based on what an idiot might do.

    "Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing," Dwight once explained.

    Yep, we can get on board with that kind of thinking. Who wants to do the same thing an idiot would?

  • 4.) "Fool me once, strike one ..."

    Steve Carell in 'The Office'
    Michael Scott has dropped many pearls of wisdom on us over the years, but usually, they're not quite right. That doesn't mean they're not hilarious, though -- including this quote about not letting himself get fooled. 

    "You know what they say: Fool me once, strike one, but fool me twice ... strike three," Michael said.

    Yeah, that's not quite it, but close enough.

  • 3.) "If I had a gun, with two bullets ..."

    Paul Lieberstein & Steve Carell in 'The Office'
    The rivalry between Michael and Toby was one of the best (and funniest) parts of the entire series, but this quote might be the best one about how much Michael hates Toby -- and even the best one from the show in general.

    "If I had a gun, with two bullets, and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Toby, I would shoot Toby twice," Michael said during one of the many times he roasted Toby.

  • 2.) "There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things."

    Jenna Fischer & John Krasinski in 'The Office'
    NBC Universal

    In the series finale, Pam dropped a line on us that was so significant -- not just to our own lives, but it really seemed to sum up the series so well: a show about ordinary things, like going to work, that ended up not being so ordinary after all. 

    "There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kind of the point?" Pam said.

    Yes, we still want to cry every time we watch that episode.

  • 1.) "I think even then I knew that I was waiting for my wife."

    John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer in 'The Office'
    When Jim and Pam hosted their rehearsal dinner before their wedding in Niagara Falls, he made a speech that was totally tear-worthy about his love for his bride-to-be.

    "For a really long time that's all I had, I just had little moments with a girl who saw me as a friend," Jim said. "And a lot of people told me I was crazy to wait this long for a date with a girl I worked with, but I think even then I knew that I was waiting for my wife." 

    Cue all the tears! 

