First Teaser for 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Takes Us Back to Bayside High

Ever since we first found out that Saved by the Bell is getting a reboot, we've been anxious to see what the show is like, and now, our first look is here. There's finally a teaser for the Saved by the Bell reboot that features both Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez playing Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater all over again.

... and we can't handle the excitement.