First Teaser for 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Takes Us Back to Bayside High

Ever since we first found out that Saved by the Bell is getting a reboot, we've been anxious to see what the show is like, and now, our first look is here. There's finally a teaser for the Saved by the Bell reboot that features both Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez playing Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater all over again.
... and we can't handle the excitement.
The show is all about what happens to Bayside High School when Zack Morris is the governor of California.
In the teaser, we get our first look at Slater and Jessie, all grown up.
Slater also gives us a bit of an update on what everyone from Bayside is doing today.
It seems we have a lot to look forward to from this show.
Watch the teaser in full here:
The reboot is set to stream on Peacock, NBC's new platform, soon. So far, there's been no official announcement on the premiere date, but Peacock itself is set to launch on July 15 -- so hopefully, new episodes starring our favorite former Bayside students won't be too far behind.
We can't wait for more Saved by the Bell, especially if the series itself is as good as this teaser. Bring it on!
