First Teaser for 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Takes Us Back to Bayside High

Ever since we first found out that Saved by the Bell is getting a reboot, we've been anxious to see what the show is like, and now, our first look is here. There's finally a teaser for the Saved by the Bell reboot that features both Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez playing Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater all over again.

... and we can't handle the excitement. 

  • The show is all about what happens to Bayside High School when Zack Morris is the governor of California.

    Mark Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley in 'Saved By The Bell'
    Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

    To save on budget, Zack makes the executive decision to close low-income schools, sending those kids to Bayside High instead. And because Jessie and A.C. both work at their old high school, they're having to deal with the chaos and drama that ensues when these kids from very different worlds have to become classmates and interact every day.

    The first clips from the series are proving that this beloved show is in good hands.

  • In the teaser, we get our first look at Slater and Jessie, all grown up.

    Elizabeth Berkley in the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot
    TV Promos/YouTube

    Although it's pretty clear from the teaser that the new kids at school aren't getting along, it seems like these two are still on good terms. And even though Jessie points out that it's been 30 years since they were in high school themselves, we've gotta admit that these two are looking pretty good! 

    Seeing Mario and Elizabeth share a scene together is so exciting, but so are all the clips from this teaser.

  • Slater also gives us a bit of an update on what everyone from Bayside is doing today.

    Mario Lopez in the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot
    TV Promos/YouTube

    In one clip in the teaser, he's sitting down with two students, revealing that one of them is the son of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, whereas the other is actually Jessie's kid. (Too weird!)

    "When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over hot girls," Slater said in the teaser. "That was actually your dad -- over your mom! Then I found another girl that I really liked, and just started hooking up with her instead. Oh wait, that was your mom!" 

    This is a lot -- but in the best way possible.

  • It seems we have a lot to look forward to from this show.

    'Saved By The Bell' reboot
    TV Promos/YouTube

    Mario and Elizabeth may have been the only original stars who appeared in this teaser, but they're definitely not the only ones who are reprising their roles. Mark-Paul Gosselaar has signed on to return as Zack ("in some capacity," according to the star himself), and it sounds like Tiffani Amber Theissen will be there as Kelly. 

    All our old favorites, on TV together all these years later? It's like we're kids again!

  • Watch the teaser in full here:

    The reboot is set to stream on Peacock, NBC's new platform, soon. So far, there's been no official announcement on the premiere date, but Peacock itself is set to launch on July 15 -- so hopefully, new episodes starring our favorite former Bayside students won't be too far behind.

    We can't wait for more Saved by the Bell, especially if the series itself is as good as this teaser. Bring it on! 

