20 Online Series Worth the Watch That Are Not on Netflix

It seems like we have more time than ever these days to dig into new TV shows, but even the selection on Netflix can get a little old. (How many times can someone really rewatch The Office?) Fortunately, we're all living in a world right now where there are more new streaming sites and video apps popping up all the time, and many provide their own original content. That's how we found these 20 online series that are totally worth watching when we need a break from Netflix. (We'll come back, Netflix. Don't worry.)
Of course Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO all stream tons of content, but these little-known series stream on alternative platforms -- like Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Crackle (that's a thing), and the new phone app Quibi.
Quibi is a particularly interesting new video platform. It just launched on April 6, and it already has so many must-watch shows. The streaming app managed to snag major stars for its content like Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Chance the Rapper, and more. Plus, with new episodes of everyone's favorite shows dropping daily, there's always new content to explore. So the Quibi shows on this list are fairly new, but some of our suggestions are a little older. Maybe viewers missed them when they originally came out because they aired on the Sony streaming site Crackle that we only just learned existed.
Maybe in the past we just didn't have time to check out something on Facebook or that latest YouTube series. But now we may be finding ourselves with a lot more time on our hands, so it's the perfect time to dive into any one of these 20 web series.
'Hot Ones'1
The premise of this web series is truly hilarious. It's just famous A-listers getting interviewed while eating platefuls of really spicy wings. To date, celebs like Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, Margot Robbie, and more have participated -- and Zac even cries from the spiciness of the wings, so that's fun. Check out the whole series on YouTube.
'Chrissy's Court'2
Ever imagined what it would be like if Twitter celeb Chrissy Teigen was basically Judge Judy? Wonder no more, because that show exists. The new Quibi series stars Chrissy as the judge and her mom as the bailiff as Chrissy rules over real people's real cases with legally binding verdicts. (That's according to the trailer, at least. Who knows how legally binding they are, since Chrissy's not actually a judge). Quibi is a new app for phones with all kinds of content, including this show.
'Chosen'3
This series stars Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls, This Is Us) and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill). It follows a lawyer who finds himself in trouble when he's mailed a box that contains a gun and instructions to "off" a stranger. It turns out that he's been entered in a deadly contest, and he has to play to survive and save his family. The series is available to watch on Crackle.
'Limetown'4
Based on the podcast of the same name, Limetown stars Jessica Biel as a journalist trying to solve a mysterious disappearance of over 300 people. Ten episodes are streaming now on Facebook Watch, and we suggest heading over ASAP to check it out. After all, fans ranked this show the best out of all of Facebook's offerings. That says a lot, because the platform offers a ton of content.
'Sorry for Your Loss'5
The second highest fan-rated Facebook Watch show is the Elizabeth Olsen series Sorry for Your Loss. After her character Leigh's husband dies, her whole world is turned upside down as new secrets come about about the man she thought she knew. Two seasons are streaming now on Facebook Watch, which means there are 20 episodes viewers can lose themselves in before they have to find a new show to watch.
'Survive'6
Another new Quibi show is Survive, starring Game of Thrones actress -- and wife of Joe Jonas! -- Sophie Turner. She plays a plane crash survivor who is suddenly tasked with trying to escape the wintry mountains with the other survivors before they all freeze to death. Good thing in another universe she's Queen in the North -- she's used to the snow.
Christy Carlson Romano's Whole YouTube Channel7
Disney Channel fans may know Christy Carlson Romano as older sister Ren Stevens from Even Stevens or as the voice of Kim Possible. Now, she has a YouTube channel where she deep dives into '90s and early 2000s nostalgia with her famous friends. In one episode she even got her fellow Kim Possible voice actor Will Friedle (he played Ron) to come make the show's signature Naco together.
Epic.
'Sequestered'8
This Crackle show follows a sequestered group of jurors trying to decide on a verdict in a murder trial. But there's more than meets the eye on this case, and a conspiracy is afoot – especially when one of the jurors who believes in the client's innocence gets threatened. Watching a show about a roomful of people who can't leave is also super timely, so there's that.
'Punk'd'9
Quibi resurrected Ashton Kutcher's show Punk'd, only this time it's hosted by Chance the Rapper. It still has the same premise, though, of celebrities getting pranked. Cars get blown up, events get ruined, gorillas go on rampages, etc. Those pranked include Adam Devine, French Montana, Lil NasX, and more. Plus, Scott Disick even stops by to help out with one of the pranks.
'Thanks a Million'10
While Punk'd will make viewers laugh, Thanks a Million on Quibi might make viewers cry -- in a good way! The series features celebrities giving back in a way that creates a chain reaction of kindness. Stars like Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, and more give one deserving person $100,000. In turn, that person must give $50,000 of it to someone else, who has to give $25,000 to someone else, and so on until tons of people's lives are changed.
'#VanLife'11
Living in a converted van and traveling the country has become a popular hobby for everyone from YouTubers to reality stars. This #VanLife TV show (viewable on Snapchat) has eight episodes and follows a couple who decides to make a go of "van life," only to find that it's not as glamorous as the reality stars and vloggers make it seem.
'Two Sides'12
Another Snapchat show worth checking out is Two Sides. It tells the story of a couple's breakup where viewers see each side of their hurt feelings and anger via a split screen. It's not necessarily new to tell two sides of a story, but the way this show is formatted is interesting and makes watching that much more engaging. Ten episodes are streaming on Snapchat now.
'Murder House Flip'13
Quibi has combined everyone's love for true crime and house flipping into one new show. In each episode, houses where grisly or scandalous events took place are cleaned out, spiritually cleansed, and renovated to be put back on the market. It's a terrific plot and also terrifying because what if we accidentally buy a gorgeous, newly renovated house that was actually the scene of a crime? Watch Murder House Flip now.
'Neil's Puppet Dreams'14
This is an older web series, but still worth checking out. The premise is that actor Neil Patrick Harris dreams in puppet. And the series acts those dreams out using only the best puppetry skills from the Jim Henson Company (the company behind The Muppets and Sesame Street). Eight episodes plus a bonus behind-the-scenes special are available now to watch on YouTube.
'Almost Ready'15
Moms and fans of Pretty Little Liars will want to check out this YouTube series from PLL star Shay Mitchell. The actress was notoriously secretive about her recent pregnancy, only dropping the news when she was about to pop. But it turns out that she'd been recording her journey the whole time, and she released a six-part series on YouTube documenting her journey to motherhood.
'Class of Lies'16
True crime fans, listen up. Class of Lies is another Snapchat show and it will have viewers riveted. The plot follows best friends and college roommates Devon and Missy as they attempt to solve old cases on their true crime podcast. But when their friend disappears, the stakes to solve the case get so much higher. Twelve episodes are available now.
'The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star'17
Even for those who aren't that invested in the beauty world, this YouTube series is fascinating. It stars YouTuber Shane Dawson as he conceives his first eye shadow palette with the ever-controversial Jeffree Star. Shane gets real about what goes into making makeup, including the astronomical sales numbers, brand deals gone bad, and even a break-in at Jeffree's warehouse by a criminal ring. Check out the seven episodes on Shane's channel.
'The Dead Girls Detective Agency'18
The final Snapchat show on this list is The Dead Girls Detective Agency, which is based on the book of the same name. The premise is fascinating, because the main characters are all dead girls who team up to solve their murders and the murders of others. It has four seasons so far, giving viewers plenty of content to dig into right now.
'Red Table Talk'19
This Facebook Watch show is going strong, releasing new content weekly on the social media site. The talk show is helmed by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The three of them dive into today's trending topics, provide revealing interviews with celebs, and just have an all-around good time -- which means viewers will, too.
'Cobra Kai'20
It's not often (or ever) that one hears about a YouTube show getting nominated for an Emmy, but Cobra Kai was nominated for two. Although it didn't win, it was nominated in both 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. That makes sense since it's a karate show. It's technically a spinoff of The Karate Kid, and it reunites the two main actors from the original films. Watch it on YouTube now.