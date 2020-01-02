An Unlikely 'Bachelor' Nation Couple Has Reportedly Emerged

Though Victoria did not receive the final rose, it looks like she may have a new 'Bachelor' man in her life.

Folks might remember that one of Peter's ex-girlfriends tried to warn him about Victoria ahead of meeting her family as one of the final four ladies. Merissa Pence, who happens to be from the same town (Virginia Beach, Virginia) as Victoria, made her feelings about Victoria known publicly and didn't hold back.

"We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago. Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends," Merissa told Us Weekly about her encounter with Victoria.

She continued:

"If there is a guy she wants, she's like, 'He's mine.' There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved. She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You're always the one in the bar wanting attention."