An Unlikely 'Bachelor' Nation Couple Has Reportedly Emerged

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
TV

Victoria Fuller and Chris Harrison Bachelor
Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

As all of us are biding our time indoors before it's safe to move about the country like normal, it seems love is in the air between two reality stars. Multiple outlets are reporting a new Bachelor Nation couple has emerged that has a number of fans scratching their heads as it how it happened ... and why it happened in the first place.

  • Season 24 of 'The Bachelor' wrapped up last month, with Peter Weber choosing Hannah Ann Sluss over Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett.

    Pete Weber and Victoria Fuller Bachelor
    Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

    ... only for the pair to end things.

    After a swanky proposal in Australia, it seems "Pilot Pete" had second thoughts about spending the rest of his life with Hannah Ann. People reported Peter and Hannah Ann ended their engagement after one month (oof), with the Bachelor star later admitting part of the reason why he called off his engagement was because of feelings he still held for Madison, who quit the show after finding out Peter was "intimate" during his dates in the Fantasy Suite.

    • Advertisement

  • Though Victoria did not receive the final rose, it looks like she may have a new 'Bachelor' man in her life.

    Folks might remember that one of Peter's ex-girlfriends tried to warn him about Victoria ahead of meeting her family as one of the final four ladies. Merissa Pence, who happens to be from the same town (Virginia Beach, Virginia) as Victoria, made her feelings about Victoria known publicly and didn't hold back.

    "We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago. Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends," Merissa told Us Weekly about her encounter with Victoria.

    She continued:

    "If there is a guy she wants, she's like, 'He's mine.' There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved. She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You're always the one in the bar wanting attention."

  • ... 'Bachelor' alum Chris Soules.

    Soules was a contestant on the tenth season of The Bachelorette, coming in third place to win over Andi Dorfman. He later went on to become the bachelor for season 19 back in 2015, popping the question to Whitney Bischoff. Welp, we all know what happened to that relationship, as months later, the couple called off their engagement shortly after Chris' time on Dancing With the Stars.

  • Reality Steve broke the news Victoria and Chris are likely an item that has a number of peeps in disbelief.

    "Yeah, this has 'forever' written all over it," one person tweeted in response.

    "My first reaction was wait, what? And immediately following that is she shouldn't be in Iowa visiting ..." another tweeted at the thought of Victoria not sheltering in place like we've been told. "Her butt should be at home like the rest of us."

  • Very interesting ...

    Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller
    Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images

    We have no clue what's going on but are curious about this potential romance, especially because there's a considerable amount of physical distance between them. (Well, not anymore, as it sounds like Victoria trekked up to Iowa to be with Chris.) Seeing as Victoria and Chris are staying pretty hush, who knows what's going on?

    Time will have to tell ...

celeb couple

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement