An Unlikely 'Bachelor' Nation Couple Has Reportedly Emerged

As all of us are biding our time indoors before it's safe to move about the country like normal, it seems love is in the air between two reality stars. Multiple outlets are reporting a new Bachelor Nation couple has emerged that has a number of fans scratching their heads as it how it happened ... and why it happened in the first place.
Season 24 of 'The Bachelor' wrapped up last month, with Peter Weber choosing Hannah Ann Sluss over Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett.
Though Victoria did not receive the final rose, it looks like she may have a new 'Bachelor' man in her life.
Folks might remember that one of Peter's ex-girlfriends tried to warn him about Victoria ahead of meeting her family as one of the final four ladies. Merissa Pence, who happens to be from the same town (Virginia Beach, Virginia) as Victoria, made her feelings about Victoria known publicly and didn't hold back.
"We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago. Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends," Merissa told Us Weekly about her encounter with Victoria.
She continued:
"If there is a guy she wants, she's like, 'He's mine.' There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved. She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You're always the one in the bar wanting attention."
... 'Bachelor' alum Chris Soules.
Soules was a contestant on the tenth season of The Bachelorette, coming in third place to win over Andi Dorfman. He later went on to become the bachelor for season 19 back in 2015, popping the question to Whitney Bischoff. Welp, we all know what happened to that relationship, as months later, the couple called off their engagement shortly after Chris' time on Dancing With the Stars.
Reality Steve broke the news Victoria and Chris are likely an item that has a number of peeps in disbelief.
"Yeah, this has 'forever' written all over it," one person tweeted in response.
"My first reaction was wait, what? And immediately following that is she shouldn't be in Iowa visiting ..." another tweeted at the thought of Victoria not sheltering in place like we've been told. "Her butt should be at home like the rest of us."
Very interesting ...
