Celebrities Who Gave Us Joy After Reprising Their TV Roles

For a TV show's fans, few things are sadder than when a beloved TV character leaves the series -- or the show itself ends -- but it's understandable that this happens. Actors either want to move on to new roles after playing the same character for years or writers want to change things up, so they write the character out of the series. But no matter how good the reason is, it's still sad. Fortunately, the pain of saying goodbye can be mitigated somewhat by the promise of a return, and many stars end up reprising their famous TV roles even years after leaving.
Prior to the last few years, the return of a fan-favorite character was most likely to come in the series finale of a show. Often, lead actors would come back to say goodbye and finish out the storyline.
But then reboot fever hit a couple of years ago, and now it's much more common to see actors return to TV in their OG roles as part of a revival, reboot, or spin-off. Sometimes, revivals can get whole casts to return to their characters for full seasons, and sometimes the comebacks are a bit smaller -- perhaps limited just to a one-off cameo in a reboot episode.
Any way the returns happen and no matter how large or small, we'll take 'em. And while many of the returns on this list have already happened in the past -- some are still in the works. That means we'll get to see more of our favorite characters back on screen this year and beyond. There's so much to look forward to!
Of course, since many actors did come back for finale episodes, there are some spoilers in this post for shows like Suits, Bones, and more. Most of these shows have been off the air for a while and spoilers should be old news, but proceed with caution anyway!
-
Christopher Meloni1
Christopher Meloni originally left Law & Order: SVU back in 2011 after season 12. But now, he's returning to his beloved Elliot Stabler character for an upcoming spin-off show from SVU creator Dick Wolf. Not too much is known about the series yet, but we do know that Detective Stabler will be in charge of an organized crime unit in the NYPD.
-
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen & Elizabeth Berkely2
The Saved By the Bell reboot hasn't premiered yet, but it's slated to see several cast returns. Mario Lopez is set to return as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley will reprise her Jessie Spano role, and even Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be back as Zack Morris. Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, will also be back. The show is set to premiere on NBC's upcoming streaming site Peacock.
-
-
The Original '90210' Cast3
The return of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 2019 was supposed to be really exciting for fans, but a pall was cast over the show when Luke Perry passed and was unable to participate in filming. The reboot did pay tribute to the actor, and it was nice to see the rest of the cast together again. But it's not surprising that it was canceled after one season.
It's just not the same without Luke.
-
Steve Carell4
Steve Carell made a surprise return as Michael Scott in the finale of The Office. (Michael served as Dwight's best man at his wedding to Angela.) It was the first time Michael had been back on screen since his season seven departure two years earlier. The cameo appearance was kept secret from everyon -- including the show's network NBC -- to make it a better surprise.
-
-
Hilary Duff & the 'Lizzie McGuire' Cast5
Filming on the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire revival recently stalled over creative differences, but Hilary Duff said that they're trying to work through them and return to production. "There’s still conversations going on in hopes that we can find a way to meet in the middle and both bend a little bit," the actress told People magazine.
She added:
"I just have to make sure it’s the right move for me and that I feel like I’m honoring her and the character, and that it will be relatable to the people who grew up with her because those are the people I really want to speak to."
-
Chad Michael Murray6
Chad Michael Murray's character, Lucas Scott, departed One Tree Hill in 2009 after season six. The show continued on without him for three more seasons, but his absence was always felt by fans. So Chad returned one final time in season nine to help Haley after her husband disappeared. He showed up midway through the final season, rather than in the finale, but it was still fun for fans to get to see him again.
-
-
Patrick J. Adams7
When Meghan Markle left Suits after season seven, her on-screen husband, Mike (played by Patrick J. Adams), was also written off the show. However, he returned for the last couple of episodes in the series' final season to help the creators wrap up the story line. As for why Meghan didn't come back, the creator told Deadline that he didn't even bother inviting her. "I just thought, I'm going to respect her new life and not put her in the position of having to ask," he said.
-
The 'Full House' Stars8
Nearly every Full House star returned in some capacity for the Fuller House revival on Netflix. The characters of DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy were given the bulk of screen time as the series focused on them being all grown up and parents now. But the OG stars -- like John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier -- also returned from time to time. (Lori Loughlin also returned ... but we know what happened to Aunt Becky because of real-life drama.) The only notable cast members who didn't come back were the Olsen twins.
-
-
Danielle Fishel & Ben Savage9
Girl Meets World was a spin-off of Boy Meets World that featured Cory and Topanga all grown up, married, and parents of their daughter Riley. Several other Boy Meets World characters popped up on the spin-off over the years, including Stuart Minkus, Shawn Hunter, Eric Matthews, and Mr. Feeny. Cory's younger sister, Morgan Matthews, was played by two actresses on Boy Meets World, and both appeared during the Girl Meets World series finale.
-
Kim Raver10
Kim Raver plays Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey's Anatomy, having recently returned to the show after years away. Her character initially was written off the show after season eight so that Kim could join the cast of NBC's Revolution. Five years later, the actress returned to the show in season 14, and she's been a major part of the cast ever since then.
-
-
Skyler Shaye11
In the very first episode of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith's first big medical breakthrough came when she discovered the reason for patient Katie Bryce's mystery illness. She then got to scrub in on the surgery with Derek Shepherd. A full 12 seasons later, Katie returned to the show with another aneurysm, which Derek's sister Amelia operated on. Then, in season 16, Katie returned once again to testify on behalf of Meredith at a medical board hearing.
She may not be a main character like Teddy, but Katie's played a significant role on the show since the beginning, and it's always a fun surprise for fans when she comes back.
-
Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston12
Everyone knew that Aaron Paul would return as Jesse Pinkman for the Netflix Breaking Bad movie, since the film was centered on revealing what happened next to his character. But fans also got a surprise return of Bryan Cranston's character Walter White. Since Walter had died in the finale, the cameo came via a flashback scene at a diner.
-
-
Nina Dobrev13
Nina Dobrev's character, Elena Gilbert, and her vampire doppelgänger, Katherine Pierce, were central parts of The Vampire Diaries for six seasons. That's when Nina left the show, which only continued for another two seasons without her. To help send off the series, Nina returned as both Elena and Katherine for the season eight finale in 2017.
-
The Cast of 'Gilmore Girls'14
Nearly a decade after the Gilmore Girls series finale, Netflix revived the show for a four-episode season. Almost all of the original characters returned, including many of the background players that made up the town of Stars Hollow. Sadly, Edward Hermann, who played Richard Gilmore, had passed away before filming and was unable to reprise his role. The show paid tribute to him in many large and small ways throughout the revival.
-
-
Kristen Bell in Both 'Gossip Girl' & 'Veronica Mars'15
Kristen Bell loves to return to old shows she was on. First she filmed a Veronica Mars movie and an additional season of the show years after it originally concluded. Now, she's the only original character currently confirmed to return for the Gossip Girl reboot. She'll reprise her role as the series' narrator, the titular Gossip Girl.
-
Ashton Kutcher & Topher Grace16
Topher Grace left That '70s Show after seven seasons, and Ashton Kutcher followed shortly after. Without those two main characters, the show struggled, and was eventually canceled after eight seasons. To say farewell to the series, both Topher and Ashton returned for the finale. It was the least they could do since their exits played such a large role in the show's eventual ending.
-
-
Jonathan Groff17
Jonathan's Glee character, Jesse St. James, was a recurring player for the first three seasons of the show -- even dating Rachel Berry for a time. However, he seemingly left for good before season four. Then, in the show's sixth and final season, the actor reprised the character for two of the last episodes. In the finale, it's revealed that he's now married to Rachel.
-
The 'Psych' Cast18
Three years after the series finale of Psych, the full cast returned for a movie to continue the story. Even Timothy Omundson -- who'd recently suffered a stroke -- made a brief cameo. After Timothy more fully healed, the creator penned a sequel to the film that more prominently featured Timothy's beloved character Carlton Lassiter. The sequel is due out some time this year.
-
-
Eric Millegan19
Eric Millegan's character, Zack Addy, was a fan-favorite on Bones, and viewers were sad to see him written off the show seemingly for good after season five. However, he made a surprise return years later in the season 11 finale that then led to a recurring role during the show's 12th and final season. Since he started the show as a main cast member, it was very full circle for him to be there to finish the series up, too.
-
Ryan Seacrest20
American Idol isn't a fictional show like the others on this list, but it was such a prominent series for years, so it's notable that the reboot snagged a major return. When American Idol was moved to ABC in 2018, after a two year hiatus, the judging panel was completely reimagined. None of the original judges returned. But one very famous face did. Ryan Seacrest, one of the busiest men in Hollywood, is still the show's host as he's been for its entire 18-season run.