Celebrities Who Gave Us Joy After Reprising Their TV Roles



Michael Tackett/The CW For a TV show's fans, few things are sadder than when a beloved TV character leaves the series -- or the show itself ends -- but it's understandable that this happens. Actors either want to move on to new roles after playing the same character for years or writers want to change things up, so they write the character out of the series. But no matter how good the reason is, it's still sad. Fortunately, the pain of saying goodbye can be mitigated somewhat by the promise of a return, and many stars end up reprising their famous TV roles even years after leaving. Prior to the last few years, the return of a fan-favorite character was most likely to come in the series finale of a show. Often, lead actors would come back to say goodbye and finish out the storyline.

But then reboot fever hit a couple of years ago, and now it's much more common to see actors return to TV in their OG roles as part of a revival, reboot, or spin-off. Sometimes, revivals can get whole casts to return to their characters for full seasons, and sometimes the comebacks are a bit smaller -- perhaps limited just to a one-off cameo in a reboot episode.

Any way the returns happen and no matter how large or small, we'll take 'em. And while many of the returns on this list have already happened in the past -- some are still in the works. That means we'll get to see more of our favorite characters back on screen this year and beyond. There's so much to look forward to!

Of course, since many actors did come back for finale episodes, there are some spoilers in this post for shows like Suits, Bones, and more. Most of these shows have been off the air for a while and spoilers should be old news, but proceed with caution anyway!