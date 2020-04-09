Gone So Soon: 12 Series Netflix Canceled in 2020



Netflix It's one of the worst experiences a Netflix fan can have: We just got done binging a show that we discovered and absolutely loved, and now, we just gotta know when we can expect the next season. We rub our hands together in anticipation, and a few taps of our phones later, we find out the disappointing answer: Never. Our show is never coming back. Deal with it. Well, that just happened again. Netflix is on a cancellation bender this year, giving 12 shows the chop so far, and it's just barely April. While the reason may be a certain worldwide event (*cough cough*) -- making production impossible -- it seems like overall, they're just not that into shows that don't gather a massive following, like Stranger Things. Then again, even some top shows received a pink slip this year.

Netflix used to be a lot slower to cancel shows that hadn't quite found a huge audience. Key words: used to. No more. Those days are definitely in the past.

These days, the streaming giant often gives shows a single season -- or maybe two -- to attract eyeballs. It seems like it's a lot less willing to go into a spending free-for-all, like it has in the past. Netflix has been reluctant to share viewership numbers or their process for determining which shows are canceled, but generally, it's thought to involve how many people tune in on the first week of release -- and how many people actually complete episodes and seasons.

That means that some very interesting, out-of-the-box shows are going away for good, which is such a bummer. Netflix is also getting rid of other shows that, honestly, we were 'meh' about to begin with, so fair enough. But overall, hopefully, this won't mean that the streaming giant will stop taking chances with series, surprising us and making us camp out on our couches for hours on end. After all, the reason we tuned into Netflix in the first place is because it was so different from standard television.

Here are 12 shows that Netflix just canceled. Are y'all's favorites on the list? Check it out.